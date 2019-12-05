Shikhar Dhawan Turns 34: 5 Fascinating Facts About 'Gabbar' Which Are Set To Surprise You

Shikhar Dhawan's flamboyant efforts with the bat and his striking personality have made him popular among many in India. Dhawan, who turns 34 on Thursday, made his India debut way back in 2010 and has made himself a name throughout this decade. In celebration of Gabbar's achievements and his life, let us take a look at five lesser-known facts about Shikhar Dhawan.

Shikhar Dhawan: 5 lesser-known facts about the Indian opener

1) Dhawan started off as a wicketkeeper

Dhawan's junior-cricket coach Tarak Sinha revealed to a leading Indian news agency that the opener started his career as a wicketkeeper when he started training at Sinha's Sonnet Club in his hometown of Delhi. He performed well at all stages of cricket but still took time to break into the Indian side. Sinha credits the left-hander's patience and hard work for his success today.

2) Highest scorer in a single edition of the Under-19 World Cup

Shikhar Dhawan is 8th on the all-time list of the highest run-getters in the Under-19 World Cup. But the Indian opener stands out because of the fact that all of his runs came in a single tournament. Dhawan scored 505 runs in the 2004 Under-19 World Cup (the most by any batsman in any single U-19 World Cup), which is a record that still stands till this day.

3) The interesting story behind Dhawan being called 'Gabbar'

While many might wonder why Shikhar Dhawan is referred to as 'Gabbar' - the reasons behind the name is quite amusing. While fielding, Dhawan used to yell out dialogues from the famous 1975 Bollywood movie "Sholay". He did so to motivate his teammates and also intimidate the opposition. His antics in the domestic circuit earned him the nickname which has happened to stick till date.

4) Dhawan met his wife through Facebook

Dhawan's wife Ayesha Mukherjee is a British-Bengali kickboxer whom he found on Facebook by accident. Mukherjee was on Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh's friend list and Dhawan sent her a friend request on pure impulse. As luck would soon have it, the couple hit it off and eventually got married.

5) Dhawan has played for 4 IPL teams

While most of Dhawan's explosive IPL exploits may have come during his time with the Sunrisers, Dhawan has been a part of four IPL sides in his career so far. He started his career with his home franchise, Delhi Capitals in 2008 and was picked up by the Mumbai Indians for the 2009 and 2010 seasons. He later moved to the Deccan Chargers in 2011 and 2012 before the team went bankrupt. In 2013, he became a part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad and continued to play for them until he was traded back to the Delhi Capitals in 2019.

