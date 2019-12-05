Shikhar Dhawan Turns 34: Moments When The Opener Poked Fun At His Indian Teammates Online

In the last decade, Shikhar Dhawan has emerged as one of team India's most-loved personalities, on and off the field. Since his Team India debut in 2010, Dhawan has scored over 9,000 runs in international cricket. The southpaw, who turns 34 today, has had his fair share of fun moments on the internet. Today, we take a look at one such funny incident that happened last month.

Dhawan points out Rahane's awkward smile

Earlier in November, team India's Test star Cheteshwar Pujara shared an image of himself with Ajinkya Rahane and Mayank Agarwal. The photo of the trio was from a dinner that they attended together. While there were many comments which were made on the photo, there was one that stood out. Shikhar Dhawan pointed out Ajinkya Rahane's smile which looked a little awkward to say the least. "Bhai teri toh badiya hai ajinkya ko constipation ho gya tha kya," a curious Dhawan asked. The funny comment got over 1200 likes in itself. "Gajab ka observation sirji," a fan replied.

Another injury for Dhawan

In June, Shikhar Dhawan missed out on most of the World Cup owing to an injury he sustained. This gave young Rishabh Pant a chance. Something similar has happened now as Dhawan has injured his knee in a Syed Mushtaq Ali match. He has now made way for crowd-favourite Sanju Samson. Dhawan will not be playing in the T20Is that start against West Indies at Hyderabad, tomorrow. His participation in the ODI series that will follow has not been confirmed yet. Dhawan's last game for India was the T20I against Bangladesh in Nagpur where he scored 19. He was last seen in action in the Delhi-Maharashtra game in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on November 21.

