Shikhar Dhawan Urges Fans To Follow His Lead By Donating To Prime Minister's Relief Fund

With no cricketing activities going around, Team India opener Shikhar Dhawan is currently spending quality time with his family and also posting videos and pictures to keep fans updated about what he is up to amidst the India lockdown due to coronavirus. Recently, the Delhi cricketer shared a hilarious video where he could be seen washing clothes and cleaning the washroom while his better half Ayesha Dhawan is busy talking to her friends on phone. Apart from making funny videos, Shikhar Dhawan also came forward to make a donation in order to fight coronavirus.

Shikhar Dhawan calls for donation amidst India lockdown due to coronavirus

With Prime Minister announcing a pan-India lockdown to fight coronavirus, Shikhar Dhawan posted a video where he has urged citizens of the country to donate whatever they can to the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund in order to fight coronavirus during the 21-day India lockdown. Here's what he had to say -

Hi everyone remember to stay indoors & take care of your family and yourself. I have done my bit and contributed to Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji's National Relief Fund - https://t.co/39srdIyFGB

Encouraging all of you to help, so that together we can make a difference 🙏 pic.twitter.com/9XZ0dEEAii — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) March 26, 2020

IPL 2020: Shikhar Dhawan set to don Delhi Capitals jersey

After missing out on 2019 IPL finals, Shikhar Dhawan will be looking to make his bat do the talking for Delhi Capitals once the IPL 2020 gets underway. Last season, the Delhi Capitals made a revival in the Indian Premier League (IPL) when they finally reached the playoffs after 7 years of struggle. The Delhi Capitals team 2020 is currently led by the young Shreyas Iyer and the team is one of the strongest on paper ahead of the IPL 2020.

IPL 2020: Here is the latest IPL postponed update

The IPL 2020 was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. The season was shifted from March 29 to April 15. In the latest update over the IPL postponed news, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said that the fate of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) remains undecided. He said that he has no answer to whether the tournament will take place this year. He also ruled out the possibility of scheduling the IPL 2020 3-4 months later considering the current situation of the coronavirus.

