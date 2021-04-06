Shikhar Dhawan Vs Robin Uthappa: Who Has Earned More From Playing IPL So Far?

The Indian Premier League has emerged as a prominent platform for cricketers and considering the handsome paychecks they receive for their appearances in the T20 competition, it becomes a lucrative option for them apart from their international careers. Robin Uthappa and Shikhar Dhawan have been associated with the tournament since the inaugural edition and have represented a number of franchises in the cash-rich league. Here we take a look at how much the two IPL veterans have earned from their participation in the Indian T20 carnival so far. Here is the Robin Uthappa IPL 2021 salary details and how it fares in front of the Shikhar Dhawan IPL salary -

Robin Uthappa and Shikhar Dhawan IPL salary comparison

The dynamic left-handed opener Shikhar Dhawan was a part of the Mumbai Indians' side for the first three years of the Indian Premier League. The player was paid â‚¹12 lakh per season by the MI team. Robin Uthappa, on the other hand, had had already showcased his prowess in the shortest format for the Indian team before the first season of the Indian Premier League. He was signed by the Mumbai Indians for â‚¹3.2 crore for the first season. However, he then represented the Royal Challengers Bangalore for the following two editions, and his salary remained the same for the first three years.

Dhawan's compensation saw a substantial rise from the fourth season. The batter was picked up by the now-defunct Deccan Chargers for â‚¹1.38 crore and his salary remained the same for the next three seasons. Uthappa, on the other hand, earned a whopping â‚¹9.66 crore for the fourth season as a part of the Pune Warriors India side. The right-hander's salary was increased to â‚¹10.55 crore in the following year, however, the Pune-based franchise once again paid him â‚¹9.66 crore in the subsequent year.

From years 2014 to 2017, Shikhar Dhawan pocketed â‚¹12.50 crore per season of his appearances for the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise. Robin Uthappa's compensation fell drastically as he was signed for â‚¹5 crore by the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2014. Uthappa's salary remained constant till 2017 and it was revised to â‚¹6.40 crore for the next two years. Dhawan, on the other hand, received â‚¹5.20 crore for the 2018 season with the SRH team.

Robin Uthappa's long-term alliance with the KKR team ended ahead of the 13th season of the cash-rich league. He plied his trade for Rajasthan Royals in 2020 and he took home a paycheck of â‚¹3 crore. The seasoned campaigner was traded to the Chennai Super Kings for the upcoming season. The Robin Uthappa IPL 2021 salary stands at â‚¹3 crore. The player so far has made â‚¹ 78.27 crore in total from the Indian Premier League.

Shikhar Dhawan was traded to the Delhi Capitals ahead of the 2019 edition of the league. The opening batsman's salary remained â‚¹5.20 crore for his new franchise as well. The Shikhar Dhawan IPL salary for the impending season is â‚¹5.20 crore. The elegant batter has so far earned â‚¹75.3 crore as salary from the Indian Premier League, thereby falling slightly behind Robin Uthappa by nearly â‚¹3 crore, which he could go past in the next 2 seasons should their salaries remain the same.

Delhi Capitals squad for IPL 2021

Delhi Capitals squad: Shreyas Iyer (ruled out), Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Prithvi Shaw, R Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Pravin Dubey, Chris Woakes, Steve Smith, Manimaran Siddharth, Tom Curran, Umesh Yadav, Lukman Meriwala, Vishnu Vinod, Ripal Patel and Sam Billings.

CSK squad for IPL 2021

CSK squad: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, N. Jagadeesan (wk), Robin Uthappa, MS Dhoni (c/wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, R. Sai Kishore, Mitchell Santner, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Josh Hazlewood, KM Asif, Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, M Harisankar Reddy, K. Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishanth

Image source: Shikhar Dhawan / Robin Uthappa / Instagram