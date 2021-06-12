'Shikhar Dhawan Will Be 3rd Choice Opener': Manjrekar Picks 'potential' Players For T20 WC

India's former cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar recently expressed his views on India's Team B who will be jetting to Sri Lanka to play 3 ODI and 3 T20. Sanjay Manjrekar during a discussion with ESPNcricinfo hailed BCCI to appoint Shikhar Dhawan as the captain of Team India and said that it was much-needed for the left-hander. Manjrekar also said that Shikhar Dhawan has been rewarded with the honour of captaincy for his longevity. Apart from this, Sanjay Manjrekar also picked players who can get their way in India's T20 World Cup Squad.

Shikhar Dhawan will be third choice opener says Sanjay Manjrekar

Analysing Team India's two squads, one who has gone to England and the other who is about to go to Sri Lanka, Sanjay Manjrekar picked players who will give a 'headache' to the selectors for the T20 World Cup squad. During the discussion Sanjay Manjrekar said that he is delighted to see that Shikhar Dhawan will be captaining India against Sri Lanka, however, the cricket analyst feels that Shikhar Dhawan is Team India's 'third choice opener'.

"I think Shikhar Dhawan will be your third choice opener because you got two-settled openers at the top for India so that is likely to happen but guys who will give headaches to the selectors would be people like Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav. I think they might walk into the Indian Team. Now India at the T20 level I feel that there could be a choice of three or four quality all-rounders, the guys who can get two or three overs of seam bowling or two or three overs of good spin," said Sanjay Manjrekar.

Sanjay Manjrekar also said, "Guys like Hardik Pandya if he is not fit, he is not to go 4 overs bowler but batting can be really devastating so that's where I think Krishnappa Gowtham would be interesting in selection. If he gets his opportunity he can be that all-rounder who will give you two or three overs especially when the pitch is turning and few left-handers in the opposite side. Also, he has some batting ability. Somebody like Chetan Sakariya could be your reserved seamer when you have Bumrah and Shami coming into the team. And I do believe Sakariya is one of the front runners especially having Natarajan having fitness issues."

India to play 3 ODIs, 3 T20s

While all eyes are fixed on the World Test Championship finale set to be played in England, the schedule of India's tour to Sri Lanka, which will witness a second string of the Men in Blue with the main squad in England, was announced on Thursday. India is set to tour the island nation for three One-Day Internationals and as many T20 Internationals. The first ODI will begin on July 13 and the final T20 of the tour will be played on July 25, marking the end of a short tour lasting nearly two weeks.

The three ODIs will be played on July 13, July 16 and July 18, respectively. The T20 series will commence from July 21 onwards with the second and final being played on July 23 and July 25, respectively. Significantly, the broadcasters have ensured that India's Test tour of England does not coincide with the limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka.

(Image Credits: Instagram-Sanjayphotos/PTI)