Shikhar Dhawan's 'Bhangra In Gabbar Style' With Dhanashree Wins Internet: Watch

Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan who is known to showcase his high energy on the pitch, recently left his fans in awe when he shook a leg with Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree. Shikhar and Dhanashree recently and flaunted their talent on Instagram, with Dhawan adding his signature touch. Shikhar seems to give a tough competition to Dhanashree by equally matching up to her level of energy in the video. He can be seen shaking a leg in his own 'Gabbar' style while trying to match Dhanahree's steps.

Setting the social media on fire with their synchronised moves, the two ruled over the hearts of their fans who just could not hold on to their excitement of watching the two dancing together. Dhanashree who was mesmerised by the high energy of the cricketer when it came to dancing to the dhol beats, captioned the video and wrote, "Bhangra in Gabbar style @shikhardofficial.Setting Instagram reels on fire together. Like I mentioned before- Energy speaks volumes." The super fun video shows the two dancing to Boliyan by Lehmber Hussainpuri.

Since the time the two shared the video on their respective social media handles, it has collected over a million views already. People shared their views on the clip by posting heaps of praises for the two. One of the users wrote, "So Good," while the other wrote, "Waiting for Yuzi's comments." A third user who was bowled over by the dancer wrote, "Yeh ladki sabko bigad rai hai, great performance."

Sometime back, India's talented young batsman Shreyas Iyer recently surprised fans by sharing a dance routine with Dhanashree. The cricketer had shared a video on Instagram, where the two were seen shaking their leg on a popular song and received immense appreciation from fans. Meanwhile, on the work front, Dhanashree Verma was last seen in Punjabi singer-actor Jassie Gill's superhit dance peppy track Oye Hoye Hoye. The song is written by Happy Raikoti and composed by Avvysra. Apart from this, Dhanashree is also a dentist by profession and is also the owner of Dhanashree Verma Dance Company.

