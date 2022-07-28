Indian skipper Shikhar Dhawan, on Wednesday, heaped praise on Shubman Gill, comparing the youngster to his long-time opening partner Rohit Sharma. Dhawan said after the match that Gill has got a bit of a 'Rohit touch' in him. Dhawan lauded the 22-year-old after he smashed an unbeaten 98 runs in the match to help India post a huge total on the board. Gill had earlier scored 64 and 43 runs in the first two games of the series.

Gill finished the three-match ODI contest against West Indies as the leading run-scorer with 205 runs in three innings. Gill played an instrumental role in helping India clean sweep the series by providing solid starts in all three matches. Gill forged a 100-run opening partnership with Dhawan in all the games of the series. Talking about Gill's performance, Dhawan said it was good to see him convert those fifties into big scores.

"He (Shubman Gill) has got a very good technique and he is a very classy player. I think he's got a bit of a Rohit touch in him in the way he bats. He seems to have a lot of time with the bat and it was good to see him get to 98 today. He showed that he can convert those fifties into big scores," Dhawan said in his post-match interview.

Meanwhile, the Shikhar Dhawan-led side scripted history on Wednesday as they inflicted a whitewash on West Indies. India had never clean swept a bilateral ODI series against West Indies in their own backyard since the two countries started playing the 50-over format in 1983. However, Dhawan and his men changed the long-standing record on Wednesday after they won the third ODI by 119 runs. The Indian team achieved the historic feat without some of its most prominent names, including the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah.

West Indies vs India, 3rd ODI

As far as the third ODI is concerned, India won the game by 119 runs after West Indies failed to chase down a target of 257 runs in a rain-affected contest. India scored 225/3 in 36 overs before the game was interrupted by rain. The DLS method was put in place and West Indies were asked to chase down 257 runs in 35 overs. West Indies were bowled out for 137 runs in 26 overs. Yuzvendra Chahal picked four wickets in the game, while Mohammed Siraj scalped two wickets.

(Image: AP)