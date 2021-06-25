Shikhar Dhawan's 'Make It A Photo' Challenge Gets Hilarious Reply From Suryakumar Yadav

The Indian cricket team is all set to embark on its Sri Lanka tour which will feature a young Indian squad as the Virat Kohli-led Indian Test squad will continue with its England tour featuring 5 Test matches. Shikhar Dhawan will lead the young Indian squad for the India vs Sri Lanka 2021 white-ball series while former Indian cricket captain Rahul Dravid will feature as the coach of the Indian team. Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan recently posted a video with a popular Instagram challenge which received a hilarious response from Suryakumar Yadav.

Shikhar Dhawan posts a video with a popular Instagram challenge

Shikhar Dhawan is known to have an active social media presence and fans have always enjoyed the different Instagram Reels videos of the Indian opener. Dhawan recently posted an Instagram Reels video with the popular “Make Everyone Think It’s A Photo” challenge. Dhawan posted a video where he was seen suspended on a gym bar while staying absolutely still to convince everyone that it was a photo.

The difficulty of the challenge was evident from the expressions given by the Indian opener. As the beat dropped in the video, Dhawan ended his attempt while ending the video with a dance move. Suryakumar Yadav commented on the video by asking who shot it followed by a laughing emoji. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer also commented on the video with two laughing emojis.

Shreyas Iyer injury update

Previously, Delhi Capitals batsman Shreyas Iyer was ruled out of the IPL 2021 season due to a shoulder injury. Shreyas Iyer sustained an injury on his shoulder while playing for India in the white-ball series against England in the month of March. According to the Shreyas Iyer injury update, the surgery on his left shoulder was successfully completed in a Mumbai hospital. While Iyer hasn't provided any timeline for his recovery, fans are expecting the Delhi Capitals batsman to return in September or October of 2021.

India vs Sri Lanka 2021 series

The India tour of Sri Lanka 2021 will feature 3 ODI matches and 3 T20I matches. A completely separate squad of players consisting of Indian players with noteworthy performances in the IPL 2021 season was named for the India tour of Sri Lanka. The ODI matches in the Sri Lanka tour are scheduled to take place on 13, 16 and 18 July. The T20I matches will take place on 21, 23 and 25 July. All the 6 matches in the series will take place at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo.

Image Source: PTI/Shikhar Dhawan IG