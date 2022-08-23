Shikhar Dhawan's Reaction To 'can I Have Yo Shirt' Poster Leaves Even Rahul Amused; WATCH

India completed a series whitewash against Zimbabwe on Monday after beating the host by 13 runs in the final ODI. The IND vs ZIM 3rd ODI saw Shubman Gill score his maiden century for India, while Sikandar Raza also reached the three-figure mark but was unable to take the team across the finish line. The match also witnessed a fan asking for Shikhar Dhawan's shirt only for the cricketer to give a hilarious response.

India vs Zimbabwe: Shikhar Dhawan's hilarious reply to fan asking for his shirt

Shikhar Dhawan walked out to open the innings not wearing his own jersey but the number 54 shirt jersey which is usually the number that Shardul Thakur wears. The player's name on the jersey was taped up by one of the support staff members. Dhawan scored 40 runs off 68 balls before getting dismissed by Brad Evans. The incident took place in the 27th over of the Indian innings.

Dhawan was sitting inside the dressing room with teammates Ruturaj Gaikwad, Avesh Kahna and skipper KL Rahul and watching the rest of the action when the broadcasters panned the camera on the fan several times as he held a card which stated ‘Shikhar Can I Have Yo Shirt’. Dhawan taking notice of the board almost took off the shirt, which he was wearing, before putting it back on, which made him, skipper KL Rahul and the rest of the teammates burst into laughter. The 36-year-old finished the ODI series with a total score of 154 runs at an average of 77.00.

IND vs ZIM: Team India players hilarious dance after victory in 3rd ODI

Following the victory in the third ODI, Shikhar Dhawan shared a video on his Instagram handle where Indian players can be seen having a blast while dancing to 'Kala chasma' track. Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, and other players of the team can be seen performing some hilarious dance steps which became an instant hit among the fans.

Speaking of the on-field performance, KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bat first as India posted 289-8 courtesy of Shubman's century. Gill finished his innings at 130 runs coming off 97 balls. His innings was laced with 15 boundaries and a six. Zimbabwe looked down and out in the match at 169-7 but Sikander Raza kept the team in the match hammering 115 off 95 balls, which had nine fours and three sixes. Once Raza was dismissed Zimbabwe failed to chase down the target falling short of the target by 13 runs.