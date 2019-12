In a big boost to team India ahead of the West Indies series, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan who suffering a leg injury seems to be back in action. Thirty-four-year-old Dhawan was last seen in action in the T20I series against Bangladesh earlier this month. He managed to score 91 runs in the three-match series against the Asian opponents. Taking to his Instagram, Dhawan posted a video of himself in the working out in the gym, hinting a prompt comeback.