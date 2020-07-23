Shikhar Dhawan's Wife Aesha Entertained By Guru Gaur Gopal Das' Sports Experience: Watch

Shikhar Dhawan’s wife Aesha Dhawan has been a strong proponent of authentic parenting. Aesha Dhawan is regularly seen posting inputs about what authentic parenting means and how parents and their children can imbibe it. Shikhar Dhawan’s wife recently hosted a chat with Indian motivational speaker Gaur Gopal Das on the same topic. Aesha Dhawan and Gaur Gopal Das predominantly shared an insightful conversation about authentic parenting. However, during the interaction, Gaur Gopal Das also talked about his sports experience, which left Shikhar Dhawan’s wife entertained.

Gaur Gopal Das talks about his sports experience with Aesha Dhawan

During the interaction between Shikhar Dhawan’s wife and Gaur Gopal Das, the motivational speaker shared his experience with sports. While talking to Aesha Dhawan, the 46-year-old talked about the importance of focussing on each child’s unique qualities. To explain his point, he narrated his experience with sports, saying that it wasn’t something that came naturally to him. While sharing the story, he also joked that her husband, Shikhar Dhawan wouldn’t be too pleased hearing that he was bad at sports. He also mentioned an instance from his childhood, where he had to be pushed by his parents to go outside and play with his friends.

Aesha Dhawan intrigued by Gaur Gopal Das’ experiences and thoughts

Despite being a sports fanatic, Aesha Dhawan was left amused by Gaur Gopal Das’ experience of being disinterested in sports. During the course of her interaction, she also expressed great maturity as she talked about having different judgement criteria for different children. After Gaur Gopal Das narrated his sports story, Aesha Dhawan also joked that it would have been unfair to him if children were only judged based on their sports performance. In addition to talking about sports, the duo also talked about the purpose of academic education and the importance of following your passion.

While Aesha Dhawan was recently seen interacting with Gaur Gopal Das, her husband Shikhar Dhawan has claimed in many interviews that he is a huge follower of Brahma Kumaris and doing yoga and meditation. As a result, it helps him keep him his spiritual quotient. Due to his interests, Dhawan also recently invested in a yoga-based startup Sarve and is championing the cause of saving animals from cruelty in partnership with NGOs

In other news, the Delhi Capitals batsman had revealed that he had signed up with IMG-Reliance in an exclusive worldwide marketing and management agreement with the company. The player had said that this would allow him to focus on playing for India while IMG-Reliance takes care of his business interests.

How much is Shikhar Dhawan net worth?

Signing with IMG-Reliance is sure to help the Delhi Capitals player from a business point of view. The sports management firm is known for successfully managing several Indian cricketers such as Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrha. As the player's performances have improved, so has Shikhar Dhawan’s net worth. According to Net Worth club, the Shikhar Dhawan’s net worth is around ₹100 crore.

Disclaimer: The above Shikhar Dhawan net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image Courtesy: facebook/aeshadhawan