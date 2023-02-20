'Shikhar Has Best Overseas Average': Prasad Disagrees With Dravid Over KL Rahul's Record

Former Team India bowler Venkatesh Prasad has once again attacked India opener KL Rahul over his poor form in international cricket and also on inclusion in the Test team despite his bad performance in the Test series against Australia. KL Rahul had played ahead of the in-form Shubman Gill but his performance hasn't been up to the mark in the series.

Venkatesh Prasad questions KL Rahul's overseas record

Team India captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid have been backing KL Rahul despite his failure due to good overseas knocks he has played in the past. Questioning the fact, Venkatesh Prasad shared a screenshot of KL Rahul overseas record and said, "There is a view that KL Rahul has an outstanding overseas Test record. But stats speak otherwise. He has a test average of 30 overseas in 56 innings. He has scored 6 overseas centuries but followed it up with a string of low scores that’s why averaging 30. Let’s look at a few others."

"Shikhar Dhawan has the best overseas average amongst recent openers. Avg of nearly 40 with 5 100’s. Though he too hasn’t been consistent in Test but had Outstanding centuries in SL and NZ, plus a much better home record", Venkatesh Prasad added.

There is a view that KL Rahul has an outstanding overseas Test record. But stats speak otherwise. He has a test avg of 30 overseas in 56 innings. He has scored 6 overseas centuries but followed it up with a string of low scores that’s why averaging 30. Let’s look at a few others pic.twitter.com/MAvHM01TcY — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) February 20, 2023

Prasad backed Mayank Agarwal and said he has an excellent home record and deserves a chance in the side. Prasad said, "Mayank Agarwal after the brilliant start in Aust did struggle in away test matches," he wrote. "But he has by far the best home record. Average of nearly 70 in 13 innings,2 double 100’s & a 150 on a Wankhede pitch where everyone else struggled. Great against spin & had a prolific domestic season."

And if overseas performance is a criteria, Ajinkya Rahane despite being out of form and also inconsistent before being dropped had obe of the best overseas Test record, averaging over 40 overseas in 50 test matches. Was out of form and dropped … pic.twitter.com/2Uj5YZe9Cr — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) February 20, 2023

Venkatesh Prasad quoted that Ajinkya Rahane also has one of the best overseas records among the current Indian batsmen and he also deserves a chance in the Test side. Prasad said, "And if overseas performance is a criteria, Ajinkya Rahane despite being out of form and also inconsistent before being dropped had one of the best overseas Test records, averaging over 40 overseas in 50 test matches. Was out of form and dropped."