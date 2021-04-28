Shimron Hetmyer Net Worth, IPL 2021 Price, House And Top Career Stats Of DC Star

Delhi Capitals' dynamic left-handed batsman Shimron Hetmyer is hailed as one of the most explosive batters in white-ball cricket by many. The player showcased stunning form against the Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday as he smashed a stunning quick-fire half-century. The southpaw remained unbeaten on 53 from just 25 deliveries in the crucial encounter and almost helped his side pull off a spectacular victory against Virat Kohli and co. After the cricketer's entertaining knock, here we take a look at the Shimron Hetmyer stats in IPL, Shimron Hetmyer house and net worth details.

What is the Shimron Hetmyer net worth figure?

Several unconfirmed reports suggest that the Shimron Hetmyer net worth is estimated to be around $1 million (i.e. approximately INR 7.45 crore). The 24-year-old's compensation includes the salary he receives from Cricket West Indies for his appearances in international cricket. Moreover, the champion cricketer is also a regular feature in franchise-based T20 leagues like the Indian Premier League and the Caribbean Premier League and he earns a handsome paycheck for the same.

The 24-year-old played for the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the previous edition of the Caribbean Premier League. The talented youngster pocketed around $63,000 (i.e. approximately INR 47 lakh) for his stint with the franchise in 2020. Moreover, the West Indies international has made around INR 19.7 crore so far by playing in the Indian Premier League. While not many details are known about the Shimron Hetmyer house, he is a resident of Guyana and lives in his hometown with his family.

Shimron Hetmyer's girlfriend

Shimron Hetmyer IPL 2021 price

The flamboyant batsman made his much-anticipated IPL debut in 2019 and played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in his debut season. The left-hander was picked up by the Delhi Capitals side in the subsequent IPL auction for INR 7.75 crore. He was retained by the franchise ahead of the IPL 2021 auction earlier this year. The Shimron Hetmyer IPL 2021 price is set at INR 7.75 crore, which makes him the second-highest salary earner in the DC squad.

Shimron Hetmyer stats in IPL

The cricketer has played 21 matches so far in the cash-rich league. The middle-order batter has accumulated 343 runs at an average of 24.50 in the same. He has a magnificent strike rate of 146.58 in the IPL and has two half-centuries to his name. In the ongoing edition of the T20 competition, Hetmyer has scored 68 runs from 4 games at a strike rate of 188.88.

Disclaimer: The above Shimron Hetmyer net worth and Shimron Hetmyer house information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the above-mentioned figures.

Image source: Delhi Capitals Instagram