Shimron Hetmyer Reveals Secret Surrounding His Jersey Number 189 In Chat With Shreyas Iyer

Delhi Capitals' star batter Shimron Hetmyer has finally revealed the mystery surrounding the number 189 on the back of his jersey. Hetmyer disclosed to his IPL teammate Shreyas Iyer that 189 is his highest career score, which is why he chose the number to be emblazoned on all of his jerseys, including the national one. Hetmyer told Iyer that he can't really recall the match where he scored 189 runs but he remembers it being one of those games where he came and swiped the ball from the word go and scored 189 before getting out. The 24-year-old explosive batsman, however, told Iyer that it wasn't a Test match where he scored that 189 runs.

When Iyer asked Hetmyer about his stylish hairstyle, the West Indies cricketer said he loves looking after his hair, which is why he uses chemicals to keep them nice and soft. Hetmyer played a crucial role in Delhi's victory over Rajasthan Royals last night, where he smashed a quickfire 28 off 16 balls to help his side post 154 runs on the board. Hetmyer's knock included five fours. In reply, Delhi Capitals managed to restrict the Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan side to 121/6 in 20 overs, thus winning the game by 33 runs and reclaiming its top spot in the points table.

Batting first, Delhi's middle-order showed great form to help their side recover from a dismal start when they lost their opening batters for 10 and 8 runs respectively. Former skipper Shreyas Iyer scored 43 off 32 balls, while Rishabh Pant scored 24 off 24 balls to help steady their innings. Hetmyer came and smashed 28 off 16 to ensure his side crosses the magical 150-run mark.

Rajasthan Royals lost its opening batters cheaply in the first two overs, however, skipper Sanju Samson held his nerves and tried his best to chase down the target. Samson led from the front and made a brave 70* (53) but he couldn't find a way to help his team to victory. Striking at a rate of 132.08, the captain's knock was packed with 8 fours and a lone six. Mahipal Lomror scored 19 runs, becoming the only other batter to get to double digits, as the Royals kept losing wickets at the other end.

