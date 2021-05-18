Shiv Sunder Das Appointed Batting Coach Of India Women's Team For Upcoming England Tour

Former Indian opener Shiv Sunder Das has been appointed the batting coach of the Indian women's team for the tour of England and he is looking forward to using his coaching stint at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) to guide the youngsters during the trip.

'It will be good experience': Shiv Sunder Das

"It will be good experience and I am looking forward to it," the 43-year-old former Odisha skipper told PTI on his appointment. "I have been part of NCA for last 4-5 years and have been batting coach for last couple of years. I would like to thank Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly for giving me this opportunity," said the man who has played all his cricket under the BCCI president's captaincy.

"I don't think there is a lot of difference and at the end of the day, you impart your knowledge, and work with players. You contribute to their success and be ready to solve their cricketing issues when they require you. My responsibility is to make them well prepared and match ready," the ex-Odisha cricketer added.

India women's tour of England 2021

The India women's cricket team is scheduled to tour England for a one-off Test match against the England women's team that will be followed by three One Day Internationals and three T20Is from 16 June to 15 July 2021. Veteran Mithali Raj will be leading the Indian eves in the Test match and the ODI series while Harmanpreet Kaur will be captaining the side in the T20 Internationals.

Meanwhile, the Indian women's team will be competing in the longest format of the game for the first time in almost seven years. They had last played a Test match in November 2014, against South Africa.

Shiv Sunder Das's cricketing career

In his short international cricketing career, SS Das had represented India at the highest level in 23 Tests, and, four ODIs where he has amassed 1326, and, 39 runs respectively. Das has two centuries to his name in red-ball cricket.