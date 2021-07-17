Shivam Dube Marries Girlfriend Anjum Khan In Private Wedding In Mumbai; See Pics

India's dynamic all-rounder Shivam Dube tied the knot with long-time girlfriend Anjum Khan on Friday. The Rajasthan Royals player shared photographs from his private wedding ceremony in Mumbai on social media and posted a heartfelt caption saying- 'this is where our forever starts.' The interfaith couple is said to have married as per both Hindu and Muslim traditions.

Shivam Dube wedding pics

After Shivam Dube shared the images of his wedding on Instagram, several cricketers such as Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tewatia, and others congratulated the beautiful couple. Shivam Dube's IPL 2021 team-- Rajasthan Royals also took to their social media to give their blessings to Shivam Dube and Anjum Khan. Sharing a picture of the happy couple, RR tweeted 'Badhai Ho.'

We loved with a love which was more than love …

And now this is where our forever starts ❤️



Just Married …

16-07-2021 #togetherforever pic.twitter.com/2SlVDNeO2h — Shivam Dube (@IamShivamDube) July 16, 2021

Shivam Dube stats

Shivam Dube emerged as a promising Indian cricket player after his exploits in the T20 Mumbai League. In IPL 2021, Dube shifted to Rajasthan Royals after representing Royal Challengers Bangalore for two seasons. Several IPL franchises such as the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Delhi Capitals had also shown interest in signing the player however he was bagged by Rajasthan during the auction for Rs 4.4 crores.

Shivam Dube played his first international match (T20I) against Bangladesh in November 2019 and has to date featured in 15 T20I matches for Team India where he has scored 105 runs at a strike rate of 136.4. The player also has scored an impressive half-century against West Indies in the shortest format and boasts of 5 T20I wickets to his name. In IPL 2021 held so far, he played six matches and managed to score 145 runs with his highest score being 45.