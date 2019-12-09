Shivam Dube Says He Has The Capability To Clear Any Ground Post Super Strike Against WI

India's new all-rounder, Shivam Dube, who recently made his debut against Bangladesh, put on a brilliant display of his power-hitting skills against West Indies in the second T20I at Trivandrum. Dube's scintillating show powered the Indian innings to post a total of 170 in the first innings. In the post-match conference, Dube highlighted his power punching skills as he stated that he could clear any ground. While speaking to the media, the Mumbai-lad said, "The ground (Trivandrum) is quite big, but I think I have the capability to clear any ground and I hope you have seen that today also and that is what is the capability I have."

Dube's heroics go down the drain

The left-handed batsman who generally bats down the order was promoted up to number three by Skipper Virat Kohli to fire some quick runs early in the game. Captain Kohli's strategy reaped benefits as Dube scored a quickfire 50 in 34 balls with 4 sixes and 3 fours to his name. Despite his slogging, India lost to West Indies in the second T20 by 8 wickets keeping the series alive. The third and final T20 is set to be played in Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium on December 11.

Shivam Dube credits Rohit Sharma for his spectacular knock

At the post-match press conference, Shivam Dube admitted that he was nervous while coming into bat but some words of encouragement by senior cricketer Rohit Sharma calmed him down and motivated him. "I was in a bit of pressure, but Rohit bhai told me don't worry. Back yourself and back your strength and that is what you need from the senior guys, it motivates you," he said. Sharma's advice also helped the Mumbai-lad hit three back-to-back sixes off Kieron Pollard during the 9th over of the Indian innings and also notch up his maiden T20I half-century.

