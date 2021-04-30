Shivam Mavi Jokingly Grabs Prithvi Shaw By His Neck After Being Hit For Six 4s In An Over

Youngster Prithvi Shaw stole the show with his match-winning batting performance during the IPL 2021 clash between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. However, what really stood out here was that he had smashed his ICC U-19 World Cup 2018 team-mate Shivam Mavi for six fours in an over, and the way Mavi reacted to it after the match was something that proves that even the best competitors on the field are nothing but good friends off it or even after the end of the contest for that matter.

Shivam Mavi's cute revenge on Prithvi Shaw after the match

It so happened that after the match, Shaw and his opening partner Shikhar Dhawan were heading back to the dugout and that is when Shivam Mavi made his presence felt and congratulated both of them. Nonetheless, he caught hold of the emerging batsman and jokingly grabbed him by his neck, and then hilariously dragged him away as the opener was left wincing.

The video was posted by the Indian Premier League (IPL) on their official Twitter handle.

Watch it here:

Even the netizens enjoyed the on-field banter between the two youngsters and also came up with their own version of hilarious opinions. Here are some of the reactions.

Shaw hits Mavi for six boundaries

Prithvi Shaw looked unstoppable right from the very first over as he smashed new-ball bowler Shivam Mavi for six boundaries in an over as the latter conceded 25 runs from the opening over. There was no looking back for the 2018 World Cup-winning captain from thereon as he played a sheet anchor's role to perfection.

Mavi never came back to bowl again after that forgettable first over as skipper Eoin Morgan looked for other options and therefore, he had to finish with figures of 0/25 from 1 over.

DC register fifth win of IPL 2021

The two-time winners were restricted to 154/6 from their 20 overs after vital knocks from opener Shubman Gill (43), and, middle-order batsman Andre Russell (45*) who resurrected KKR's innings as they kept on losing wickets at regular intervals.

In reply, the Capitals meant business right from the word 'Go' as Shaw, and, Shikhar Dhawan added 132 runs for the opening stand before both of them were dismissed in quick succession and even though Delhi lost three wickets, it was too late for KKR as Marcus Stoinis helped the last edition's finalists get past the finish line with 21 balls to spare as DC registered their fifth win of this season.

Prithvi Shaw was adjudged the Man of the Match for his blistering knock of 41-ball 82 that included 11 boundaries and three maximums at a strike rate of 200.

