SHN W Vs AMY W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, T20 Nippon Cup 2021 Match Preview

Sheen Sports will take on Ameya Sports for the third-place match of the T20 India Nippon Cup 2021 on Tuesday, January 12. The match will be played at Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio in Bengaluru from 9:45 AM IST onwards. Here, we take a look at SHN W vs AMY W live scores, SHN W vs AMY W match prediction and SHN W vs AMY W playing 11.

Also Read: India Pull Off Draw Against Australia In Sydney Test

SHN W vs AMY W Dream11 prediction: SHN W vs AMY W live match preview

Both teams lost their final league stage matches and will now play to see as to which team finishes higher on the points table. Sheen Sports lost to Heron Sports by 5 wickets as they failed to put up a defending total on board. Batting first Sheen could only manage 123/ 2 with Prathyoosha Kumar scoring an unbeaten 59 runs off 50 balls and allrounder Deepti Sharma contributing with 32 off 31 balls. Jemimah Rodrigues failed to score big as she was dismissed for just 12 runs. Krishnappa Rakshitha with 2 wickets was the pick of the bowlers but couldn't keep her side from losing.

Ameya Sports meanwhile lost their last league match while chasing. Ameya Sports could only manage 116/5 from their 20 overs while chasing 143 runs to win. Thirush Kamini top-scored for the side with 30 runs, while Anuja Patil remained not out on 22. Veda Krishnamurthy could only manage 18 runs while chasing. This match promises to be a good encounter as both teams look to end the tournament on high.

Also Read: R Ashwin Lauded By Indian Fans For Cracking Response To Tim Paine's Dirty Sledge: WATCH

SHN W vs AMY W Dream11 prediction: Probable SHN W vs AMY W Dream11 playing 11

SHN W: Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Savi Surendra, Niranjana Nagarajan, Rakshitha Krishnappa (C), Jahnavi, Ellutla Padmaja, Vrinda Dinesh, Ananya Subash, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Nirmitha.

AMY W: Prerna Rajesh, Thirush Kamini, Nikki Prasad, Veda Krishnamurthy (c), Mona Meshram, Anuja Patil, Akanksha Kohli, Shreyanka Patil, Netravathi, Pranavi Chandra, Sahana Pawar.

Also Read: Hanuma Vihari Slammed By Fan For 'slow' Knock, Harsha Bhogle Gives It Back To Him In Style

SHN W vs AMY W Dream11 prediction: Top picks for SHN W vs AMY W Dream11 team

Prathyoosha Kumar

Deepti Sharma

Nikki Prasad

Anuja Patil

Also Read: Ravi Shastri Gets THIS Special Request From Indian Fans After Ravindra Jadeja Gets Injured

SHN W vs AMY W match prediction: SHN W vs AMY W Dream11 team

SHN W vs AMY W live: SHN W vs AMY W match prediction

As per our SHN W vs AMY W Dream11 prediction, SHN W should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The SHN W vs AMY W Dream11 prediction, top picks and SHN W vs AMY W Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The SHN W vs AMY W match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Cric Say / Youtube

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.