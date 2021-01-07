SHN W Vs KNI W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, T20 India Nippon Cup 2021 Preview

Sheen Sports will take on Kini RR Sports in the league match of the T20 India Nippon Cup 2021 on Friday, January 8. The match will be played at Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio in Bengaluru from 9:30 PM IST onwards. Here, we take a look at SHN W vs KNI W live scores, SHN W vs KNI W match prediction and SHN W vs KNI W playing 11.

Also Read: Abu Dhabi T10 Locks In Top Indian Brand As Sponsors Despite COVID-19 Ahead Of Jan 28 Start

SHN W vs KNI W Dream11 prediction: SHN W vs KNI W live match preview

Both these teams faced each other in the second match of the tournament and it was Sheen Sports who came out victorious versus Kini RR Sports by 22 runs. In that particular encounter Sheen batted first and posted 135/4 thanks to a good batting performance from experienced players in form of Jemimah Rodrigues (51 runs) and Deepti Sharma (47 not out).

Chasing 134 to win Kini RR Sports' batting lineup only went on to score 113/9 following a fine bowling performance from Sheen Sports bowlers. Niranjana Nagarajan and Simren Henry bowled really well in that match picking up 2 wickets apiece. Deepti Sharma bowled brilliantly conceding 6 runs in 4 overs and picking up 1 wicket.

While Sheen Sports will be keen to repeat that same performance, Kini RR Sports will look to put up an improved performance and settle the score versus their opponent. Fans can expect an exciting contest between these two teams.

Also Read: IND Vs AUS 2020: Claire Polosak Becomes 1st Woman To Officiate In Men's Tests, Fans React

SHN W vs KNI W Dream11 prediction: Probable SHN W vs KNI W Dream11 playing 11

SHN W : Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Savi Surendra, Niranjana Nagarajan, Rakshitha Krishnappa (C), Jahnavi, Ellutla Padmaja, Vrinda Dinesh, Ananya Subash, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Nirmitha.

KNI W : Vellaswamy Vanitha, Shishira Gowda, Punam Raut, Nuzhat Parween, Sowmya Gowda, Challuru Prathyusha (C), Mithila Vinod, Debasmita Dutta, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Sowmya Verma.

Also Read: Navdeep Saini Replicates Zaheer Khan's THIS 20-year-old Feat With Will Pucovski Wicket

SHN W vs KNI W Dream11 prediction: Top picks for SHN W vs KNI W Dream11 team

Deepti Sharma

Jemimah Rodrigues

Arundhati Reddy

Punam Yadav

Also Read: IPL 2021: MSD's Chennai Set To Gain â‚¹7.8 Crore In Auction Purse By Releasing THIS Batsman

SHN W vs KNI W match prediction: SHN W vs KNI W Dream11 team

SHN W vs KNI W live: SHN W vs KNI W match prediction

As per our SHN W vs KNI W Dream11 prediction, SHN W should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The SHN W vs KNI W Dream11 prediction, top picks and SHN W vs KNI W Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The SHN W vs KNI W match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Cric Say / Youtube

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.