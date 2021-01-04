SHN W Vs KNI W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, T20 India Nippon Cup Match Preview

'Sourav Ganguly is stable now, but will be discharged later', says BCCI President's uncle
Sheen Sports will take on Kini RR Sports in Match 2 of the T20 India Nippon Cup 2021. The SHN W vs KNI W match will be played at the Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio in Bangalore. The SHN W vs KNI W live match is scheduled to commence at 1:30 PM IST on Monday, January 4. Here, we take a look at SHN W vs KNI W live scores, SHN W vs KNI W match prediction and SHN W vs KNI W playing 11.
This T20 tournament will witness four teams, namely Ameya Sports, Heron Sports, Kini RR Sports and Sheen Sports battling it out to be crowned the champions. This is the first match in this tournament for both these teams and so they will look to get the tournament underway with a win.
Both teams have Indian players in their ranks, but Sheen Sports hold a slight advantage over their opponents in terms of experience in their lineup. Sheen Sports, led by Rakshitha Krishnappa has Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues and Rajeshwari Gayakwad in their ranks, while Kini RR Sports, led by Challuru Prathyusha will have services of Punam Raut, Arundhati Reddy and Radha Yadav. Fans can expect a good contest between both teams.
SHN W : Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Savi Surendra, Niranjana Nagarajan, Rakshitha Krishnappa (C), Jahnavi, Ellutla Padmaja, Vrinda Dinesh, Ananya Subash, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Nirmitha.
KNI W : Vellaswamy Vanitha, Shishira Gowda, Punam Raut, Nuzhat Parween, Sowmya Gowda, Challuru Prathyusha (C), Mithila Vinod, Debasmita Dutta, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Sowmya Verma.
Deepti Sharma
Jemimah Rodrigues
Arundhati Reddy
Punam Yadav
As per our SHN W vs KNI W Dream11 prediction, SHN W should be the favourites to win the match.
Note: The SHN W vs KNI W Dream11 prediction, top picks and SHN W vs KNI W Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The SHN W vs KNI W match prediction does not guarantee positive results.
