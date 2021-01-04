SHN W Vs KNI W Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Team News, Preview

Sheen Sports will take on the Kini RR Sports in the league match of the T20 India Nippon Cup 2021 on Monday, January 4. The match will be played at Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio in Bengaluru from 1:30 PM IST onwards. Here is a look at the SHN W vs KNI W live stream information, SHN W vs KNI W squads, SHN W vs KNI W live scores and how to watch SHN W vs KNI W weather forecast.

Also Read: Dawid Malan's Six Lands In Spectator's Beer Cup, Fans Amused As He Drinks Off It: WATCH

SHN W vs KNI W live stream: SHN W vs KNI W live match preview

This is just the second match of the tournament and the first for both teams in the competition. Both teams have some good players in their ranks and it will be difficult to predict the winner of the contest. Speaking about the tournament, the teams taking part in the tournament are Ameya Sports, Heron Sports, Sheen Sports and KINI RR Sports.

The T20 India Nippon Cup 2021 will be played from January 4-12 and has been organised to commemorate the Golden Jubilee of the Falcon Sports Club. Some of the Indian players like Jemimah Rodrigues, Veda Krishnamurthy and Deepti Sharma are also part of the competition after playing the Women's T20 Challenge in UAE last November, which marked the return of cricket action.

Also Read: Kane Williamson Becomes Top Twitter Trend After NZ Captain Carries 2020 Form Into 2021

SHN W vs KNI W live stream: SHN W vs KNI W squads

SHN W: Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Savi Surendra, Niranjana Nagarajan, Rakshitha Krishnappa (C), Jahnavi, Ellutla Padmaja, Vrinda Dinesh, Ananya Subash, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Nirmitha, Simren Henry, Prathyoosha Kumar, Krishika Reddy, Chandasi Krishnamurthy, Anushree, Sneha Jagadish, Saloni.

KNI W: Vellaswamy Vanitha, Shishira Gowda, Punam Raut, Nuzhat Parween, Sowmya Gowda, Challuru Prathyusha (C), Mithila Vinod, Debasmita Dutta, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Sowmya Verma, Chandu V, Shloka Kishore Babu, Roshni Kiran, Disha Mohan, Architha Bhandary, Rameshwari Gayakwad, Pragna Kishore Babu, Tejaswani BG.

Also Read: David Warner Claims To Be In Doubt For 4th Test Even If Passed Fit To Play In Sydney

SHN W vs KNI W pitch report and SHN W vs KNI W weather forecast

There will no interruption during the match as the weather is expected to be clear during the match. The humidity will be around 63% and temperature will be 23-degree Celcius. Coming to SHN W vs KNI W pitch report it is too early to say anything about the pitch, but looking at the first match batters will love batting on this track, although bowlers will get a little help from the pitch. Skipper winning the toss will look to bat first.

Also Read: Tim Paine Gets INCREDIBLE Request From Ex-umpire Daryl Harper Amidst Stinging Criticism

SHN W vs KNI W live scores

The live matches of the tournament will not be telecasted in India. However, as per the report by femalecricket.com fans can tune in to the Cric Say Youtube channel to catch SHN W vs KNI W live stream. Moreover, one can also keep tabs on the social media accounts of the tournament for the SHN W vs KNI W live scores on Fancode.

Image: Cric Say Youtube

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.