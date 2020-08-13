When Shoaib Akhtar Begged Umpire To Give Rahul Dravid Out As It Was 'Friday Night' In 1999

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar celebrated his 45th birthday on Thursday. The right-arm pacer was one of the quickest bowlers of his time who gave nightmares to batsmen from all over the world. Shoaib Akhtar was simply unplayable when he got going. With his lethal pace and swing, he wreaked havoc during his peak.

The 'Rawalpindi Express' recently recalled an interesting incident from 1999 Pepsi Cup when he along with Shahid Afridi wanted to dismiss Rahul Dravid as quickly as possible so they could enjoy their Friday night plans. Rahul Dravid was among a very few players who had the rare ability to terrify the opposition bowlers with his defensive skills. The opposition had to earn Rahul Dravid's wicket as he rarely threw his wicket away cheaply.

While speaking to Aakash Chopra on his YouTube channel, Shoaib Akhtar said that if a batsman used to play like Rahul Dravid, they would bowl him length balls. He added that the Pakistan bowlers used to bowl from close to the stump and aim at the gap between bat and pad, trying to hit the ball on the pad. Shoaib Akhtar further said that there was a final match in Bangalore where he had dismissed Sadagoppan Ramesh early and Pakistan was in command as India has lost 3-4 wickets early. He also mentioned that Sachin Tendulkar was not playing.

Shoaib Akhtar revealed that he spoke to Shahid Afridi about Rahul Dravid. Akhtar added that he and Shahid Afridi knew that Rahul Dravid will take a lot of time and it’s Friday night. Shoaib Akhtar stated that Shahid Afridi asked him to bowl something and take Rahul Dravid's wicket or else he would go on and play for a long time.

Shoaib Akhtar reckoned that he hit Dravid directly on the pad and urged the umpire to raise his fingers, saying that it’s their 'Friday night'. It could imply that the Pakistanis wanted to celebrate the win on a holy day. However, he said that although the umpire did not give the decision in their favour, Pakistan had won the match in the end. Shoaib Akhtar lauded Rahul Dravid saying that he was a difficult and determined batsman. He also said that Dravid would play against him easily.

Pakistan went on to win that match comfortably by 123 runs after bowling out India for just 168 runs. Shoaib Akhtar ended the game with two wickets. However, it was Azhar Mahmood was adjudged as the ‘Man of the Match’ for his five-wicket haul.

