Shoaib Akhtar Turns 45: Rawalpindi Express Bowls Fastest Ball In Intl Cricket; Watch

Pakistani cricket legend Shoaib Akhtar celebrates his 45th birthday on August 13. On the occasion of his birthday, several fans and members of the cricket fraternity took to social media to wish the former pacer. Shoaib Akhtar, who is popularly known as the Rawalpindi Express, was labelled ‘one of the fastest bowlers ever’ by ICC, as the body wished the former cricketer on his birthday.

Also Read: Shoaib Akhtar Turns 45: Virat Kohli Reveals How Rawalpindi Express Scared Him As Youngster

Shoaib Akhtar fastest ball record

Shoaib Akhtar holds the record of bowling the fastest ball in the history of cricket. Akhtar's fastest ball came during a 2003 World Cup match against England. Shoaib Akhtar registered his fastest delivery during his second over as he bowled a maiden to batsman Nick Knight. Throughout the over, Shoaib Akhtar registered speeds of 153.3km/h, 158.4km/h, 158.5km/h, 157.4km/h, 159.5km/h and 161.3km/h with the pacer's average speed during that over clocking in at 158.06 km/h.

Video Courtesy: Youtube/javedkhan

Also Read: Shoaib Akhtar Reveals Name Of Ex-India Coach Who Was Stunned With His Bowling In 1994

Shoaib Akhtar’s last ball of the second over is regarded as the fastest ball to have ever been bowled. The bowler’s delivery read 161.3km/h on the speed gun. This was not the first time that the Pakistani legend breached the 160 km/h mark. In 2002, his delivery to Craig McMillian in an ODI in Lahore clocked 161.0 km/h. However, ICC refused to accept the delivery as the fastest ball after it came to light that a sponsor had provided the speed gun for the match.

During the innings break, Shoaib Akhtar talked about how he had always strived to achieve the impressive feat. He had also revealed then that he already told his coach and manager that he will clock his fastest speed in the second over of his spell. In the past, Shoaib Akhtar has talked about how he twisted and swung his arm appropriately to record the fastest ball in the history of international cricket.

Also Read: Shoaib Akhtar Bowls Two Yorkers In A Row To Dismiss Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar: Watch

The fact that Shoaib Akhtar registered the fastest ball in international cricket is even sweeter for the player after his long-drawn-out rivalry with Australian fast bowler Brett Lee. Both Akhtar and Brett Lee are still regarded as the fastest bowlers to ever play the game. However, the fastest ball ever bowled by Brett Lee was 158.1km/h, slightly slower than Akhtar's fastest ball.

Shoaib Akhtar wickets record

🧢 46 Tests, 163 ODIs, 15 T20Is

☝️ 438 international wickets

📊 25.02 average

💥 36.04 strike-rate



Happy birthday to one of the fastest bowlers ever, Shoaib Akhtar 🎂 pic.twitter.com/T3vK3Q2Fw5 — ICC (@ICC) August 13, 2020

In addition to being known for his pace, the former cricketer is one of the most successful fast bowlers to emerge from Pakistan. According to ESPNCricinfo, Shoaib Akhtar picked up 178 Test wickets at a strike rate of 45.7. Shoaib Akhtar’s ODI wickets tally reads 247 wickets at a strike rate of 31.4.

Image Courtesy: Shoaib Akhtar Turns 45: Which Indian Batter Has The Rawalpindi Express Dismissed The Most?

Image Courtesy: Youtube/javedkhan