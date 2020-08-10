Shoaib Akhtar Called 'B-grade Actor' By Matthew Hayden For Childish 2002 Fight In Sharjah

Former Pakistani speedster Shoaib Akhtar is widely regarded as one of the fastest bowlers to have ever played the game. The ‘Rawalpindi Express’ was a fierce competitor who also liked engaging in verbal duels with the opposition batsmen. During his playing days, he was involved in some heated on-field battles with legendary batsmen like Matthew Hayden, Virender Sehwag and Justin Langer.

Matthew Hayden gives his take on his 2002 verbal duel with Shoaib Akhtar

Earlier this year, Shoaib Akhtar recalled his 2002 Sharjah altercation with former Australian opening batsman Matthew Hayden. While recently, it was Matthew Hayden who told his side of the story during a podcast session of The Grade Cricketer. The former Australian batsman said that during the 2002 Sharjah Test against Pakistan, he called Shoaib Akhtar a ‘B-grade actor’ in an attempt to get under the speedster’s skin.

Matthew Hayden further said that the two teams walked out for a Test match in Sharjah in 2002 under scorching heat, all the while when Shoaib Akhtar was issuing a warning to him by saying: “I’m going to kill you today”. Hayden stated that in response, he told Akhtar that he will be looking forward to the challenge while highlighting the fact to the speedster that he will have about 18 balls to do it before he succumbs to extreme heat. The Australian added that the pacer got through his three overs and “collapsed at the end” while he took this opportunity to score a match-winning century.

Shoaib Akhtar fastest ball

Shoaib Akhtar is credited for bowling the fastest delivery to be recorded in international cricket. During a group game against England at the 2003 ICC World Cup, the speedster clocked 100.2 mph (161.3 kmph). With his ripsnorter in Newlands, the Rawalpindi Express also became the first bowler to break the 100 mph barrier twice in his career.

Shoaib Akhtar fastest ball, watch video

England vs Pakistan 2020

In other news, the Pakistan cricket team is currently in England to mark their return to international cricket after a four-month hiatus caused by the ongoing coronavirus global pandemic. The Azhar Ali-led side lost the first England vs Pakistan 2020 Test by three wickets, even after gaining a sizeable first-innings lead. The second of the three England vs Pakistan 2020 Test is now scheduled to be played at Rose Bowl, Southampton between August 13 and 17.

Image credits: Shoaib Akhtar and Matthew Hayden image from AP