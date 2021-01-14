Shoaib Akhtar Calls Misbah-ul-Haq 'average', Names THIS Former Batsman To Succeed Him

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar has a habit of being in the news. During his playing days, Akhtar used to make headlines for his bowling exploits but after retirement from cricket, the right-arm speedster has been in the news for his candid persona. The former cricketer is immensely active on social media where he keeps on sharing his views with his followers and also frequently interacts with them.

Shoaib Akhtar reveals Misbah-ul-Haq's replacement, lashes out at PCB

On Wednesday, Akhtar was back at it as he made some massive claims about Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq's successor and lashed out at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for their recruitment process. While speaking on his YouTube channel, Akhtar said that the decision to sack Misbah has already been made and claimed that former Zimbabwe cricketer Andy Flower will be replacing him as Pakistan's coach.

Speaking about Flower's appointment, Akhtar reckoned that the 52-year old is currently not accepting the offer as he is the coach of Multan Sultans in the PSL. However, according to the Pakistan veteran, once the PSL gets over, Flower will take over. Lashing out at the PCB’s cricket committee, Akhtar stated that they can do nothing but talk nonsense so it's better to keep them aside.

Akhtar further said that the committee has decided to give Misbah-ul-Haq a chance, but the truth is, he will be asked to leave. The former cricketer also said that the claims of Waqar Younis being asked to work under Misbah are nonsense. Referring to Misbah as 'average', Akhtar opined that PCB brings in average people so that entire blame can be put on the person and then they ask the person to leave. Akhtar reiterated that PCB is very clever as they keep on bringing average people, something that they have been doing for 20-25 years.

Speaking about South Africa's tour to Pakistan, Akhtar said that if Pakistan does not create spinning tracks, the visiting team will score 500 every time. According to the veteran pacer, defeating South Africa is the only chance Misbah has, however, he insisted that the contract with Andy Flower has already been sealed.

SOURCE: SHOAIB AKHTAR INSTAGRAM

