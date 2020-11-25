Shoaib Akhtar Cites Imran Khan's Example To Pakistan Youth For Leading 'healthy' Lifestyle

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar, who used to wreak havoc on the field, with his bowling exploits during his playing days has now transferred the same attitude off the field where he is now creating chaos with his statements and tweets. The former cricketer was recently present at the Anti-Narcotics Forces’ (Federal Executive bureau of the Government of Pakistan which combats narcotics smuggling withing the country) annual drug burning ceremony where he once again made the headlines by claiming that he had always refused to use drugs to enhance performance in the game of cricket.

Shoaib Akhtar urges Pakistan youth to lead healthy lifestyle, cites Imran Khan's example

It was my honor being the speaker/guest of honor at the symbolic drug burning ceremony by Anti Narcotics Force of Pakistan.

ANF is making efforts to the best of its capacity & resources for a drug free Pakistan.

Play sports, work out & do healthy activities for a bright future. pic.twitter.com/4nhsZCC6lA — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 23, 2020

Akhtar urged the youth to stay away from drugs and also advised them to indulge in healthy activities. Citing the example of former Pakistan cricket captain and country's premier Imran Khan, Akhtar stated that the youth should take an example from the veteran, who regularly does his morning walk to keep himself fit.

The former pacer's suggestion to the youth of Pakistan to follow a healthy lifestyle by citing Imran Khan's example could be considered a dubious one seeing recent allegations made against the 68-year old. Recently, former Pakistan cricketer and Imran Khan's former fast bowling partner, Sarfaraz Nawaz disclosed that he has seen the Pakistan Prime Minister consume drugs, as per multiple media reports.

Detailing his experience, Nawaz accounted that he has seen Imran Khan consuming drugs including cannabis and cocaine on several occasions. Nawaz has been in close quarters with Imran Khan as the duo used to spearhead Pakistan's pace department during the 1970s and early 80s.

In a video that has come to light, Sarfraz Nawaz while speaking to an interviewer, reveals that Imran Khan would often consume cannabis at his residence. Nawaz also asserted that Khan would not be able to deny the claims in front of him and that he is not the lone witness to the Pakistan PM's drug consumption.

Highlighting a specific incident, Nawaz stated that during a match between England and Pakistan in 1987, when Imran Khan did not perform well, he had come to Nawaz's residence at Islamabad. At his residence, the then Pakistan all-rounder has consumed charas after a meal and added that former players Mohsin Khan, Abdul Qadir and Salim Malik were also present at that time.

Moreover, Khan's ex-wife, Reham Khan in her book titled 'Reham Khan' accused the former Pakistan captain of doing cocaine, pleasuring himself to "images of male bodies" while married. She had claimed that Khan had five illegitimate children, including Indians. In the book, Reham also shared several anecdotes of how she was a witness to Imran Khan's drug addiction.

Shoaib Akhtar wickets

Akhtar made his Test debut against West Indies in 1997 and ODI debut in 1998 against Zimbabwe. The 'Rawalpindi Express' terrified batsmen from all across the world with his raw pace and sharp bouncers. Akhtar is also known to have bowled the fastest ball in world cricket. The Shoaib Akhtar fastest ball was clocked at 161.3 km/h (100.2mph). The Shoaib Akhtar wickets in limited-over formats include 247 ODI and 19 T20I scalps. Shoaib Akhtar also took 178 Test wickets.

What is Shoaib Akhtar net worth?

Shoaib Akhtar is one of the richest cricket players in the world and has a net worth that stands at an estimated $23 million or ₹163 crore, as reported by The Net Worth Portal. Hіѕ іnсrеаѕеd nеt еаrnіngs саn bе ассоuntеd tо vаrіоuѕ fасtоrѕ lіkе hіѕ аѕѕосіаtіоn wіth multіtudе brаndѕ, commentary stints and YouTube channel, where he has more than 2.27 million subscribers. Shoaib Akhtar оwnѕ ѕtуlіѕh bіkеs such as Duсаtі Rеd Неаvу Віkе and Hоndа СВR Fіrеblаdе.

Араrt frоm thіѕ, the Akhtar net worth also includes his luхurіоuѕ саrѕ lіkе Whіtе Раrаdо, Ноndа Сіvіс, Тоуоtа Lаnd Сruіѕеr Рrаdо, Меrсеdеѕ Веnz аnd Ѕіlvеr Тurf. Не оwnѕ а ѕрlеndіd mаnѕіоn іn Іѕlаmаbаd whісh hаѕ аll top fасіlіtіеѕ.

