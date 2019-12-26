Shoaib Akhtar Makes A Revelation, Says Pak Team ‘mistreated’ Danish Kaneria Over Religion

Shoaib Akhtar, former Pakistani pacer, made a staggering revelation during a chat show, claiming that Danish Kaneria, the former Pakistani spinner, was mistreated by his team-mates by virtue of his religion. In a video that went viral, Akhtar rehashed the plight of Hindus in Pakistan and was seen talking about the bigotry some players faced because of their religion. Akhtar cited the example of former spinner Danish Kaneria, who was the second Hindu after Anil Dalpat in the Pakistani cricket team. Kaneria is in-fact a cousin of Anil Dalpat. Citing examples of the mistreatment faced by Kaneria, Akhtar claimed that he was even barred from picking up food from the same table as others because of his religion.

“The captain would raise eyebrows about him eating with us or taking food from the same table. I told him that you could be the captain but your conduct is disgraceful. This guy is taking so many wickets to win matches for us and you’re treating him like this,” he furiously said.

'No credit to Danish for his performance'

“I used to get angry when anyone was discriminated on the basis of religion. When Kaneria won us the Test series against England (in 2005), I rebuked my team-mates for mistreating him. No one was giving Danish any credit for his exceptional performance," Akhtar said.

The Rawalpindi express went on to say that Kaneria was not even given credit for his match-winning spell in the test series against England back in 2005. Kaneria was amongst the very few Hindus to play international cricket for Pakistan. Having played 61 Test matches with 261 wickets under his belt at an average of 34.79. He was later banned for life from playing cricket in England and Wales by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for his purported involvement in spot-fixing. Kaneria, after denying spot-fixing charges for years, pleaded guilty in 2018.

