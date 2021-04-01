Shoaib Akhtar Claims He Was 'denied The Opportunity' To Take Pakistan Into 2011 WC Final

Even 10 years after Pakistan's exit from the ICC World Cup semi-final, Shoaib Akhtar continues to claim that he would have steered the Men in Green to victory, had he played the knockout game against India. Shoaib Akhtar, who was benched for the high-pitched India-Pakistan semi-final clash, announced his retirement from the game right after Pakistan's exit. While he has been claiming that he could've easily helped Pakistan defeat India ever since then, the veteran speedster - also known as Rawalpindi Express - turned the clock back on Wednesday on the 10th anniversary of the summit clash.

Taking to Twitter, quoted a throwback post marking India's victory over Pakistan on March 30, 2011, to progress into the finals of the marquee event. The former speedster alleged that he was 'denied an opportunity' to take Pakistan to a World Cup final. Notably, Akhtar was benched in the 2011 semi-final clash following the onslaught by Ross Taylor against him in the group stage. The Rawalpindi Express was parked, while a young Wahab Riaz was brought in to face India.

India thrash Pak in WC

The crucial India vs Pakistan knockout game was played at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. The contest promised to be an enthralling one considering the history between the two nations, and as their hopes of lifting the trophy relied on this encounter, it was a must-win match for both sides.

The Indian team's captain MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to bat first on the surface. It was the team's most prolific run-scorer Sachin Tendulkar, who once again played a sensational knock under pressure to bail his side out of trouble. The opening batsman scored 85 runs in the match and was unfazed with wickets falling from the other end. The right-hander also received some help from the Pakistan fielders as he was dropped on four occasions in the game.

In response to India's 260, Pakistan never got going as the Men in Blue picked wickets at frequent intervals. All the five Indian bowlers shared two wickets each to bundle out Pakistan at 231. Apart from a late and quickfire cameo from Misbah-ul-Haq, none of the Pakistani batsmen ever threatened to take the match away. An easy victory for the Men in Blue saw MS Dhoni & Co. progress into the finals against Sri Lanka and eventually lift the most-prized trophy for the second time in history.