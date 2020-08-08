Shoaib Akhtar Claims India's Stellar Speedster Bumrah Cannot Play All Formats, Here's Why

Former Pakistan bowler Shoaib Akhtar has claimed that he had predicted India's stellar speedster Jasprit Bumrah's back injury way before it happened. Akhtar, a fast-bowling stalwart during his prime, added that the Indian speedster cannot play all formats and is 'brave' enough to show his skills in Test matches. He also went on to remark that England's Jofra Archer has already started losing pace which will hamper his future.

'Will his back support him?'

Speaking to Akash Chopra in a free chat, Aktar said, "Bumrah has a difficult action. He cannot play in all formats. It is his braveness that he showed his skills in Test matches. He is a very hard working guy and is very focused. He knows where he wants to go. But will his back support him? Till when will his back withstand that much load. It had to break down."

"My friends told me that it was just 4-5 steps run-up. I told them it is not a question of steps but about loading during the delivery stride, his back will not be able to sustain that much. A niggle will happen and that’s what happened. I think he broke down after a couple of Test matches. He has to be very careful and his captain. Because you get very few such talents," Akhtar added.

Jasprit Bumrah has been Team India's pace spearhead and skipper Virat Kohli's go-to man in death overs. The Indian speedster has picked 68 Test wickets, 104 ODI wickets and has 59 scalps in T20s at the international level. The 26-year-old pacer owns the skill to bowl toe-crushing precise and consistent yorkers proving to be an imminent threat for the opposition.

However, recently in 2019, Bumrah sustained a fracture in his lower back and was ruled out of the series against South Africa. Bumrah was out of cricket for nearly four months due to the injury.

