Shoaib Akhtar Claims His 'no Saliva On The Ball' Idea Was Rejected By PCB 10-11 Years Ago

The coronavirus outbreak has put an end to all the cricketing activities all over the world. Cricketers have quarantined themselves as the action doesn't seem likely to resume soon. There is still no idea when this will end but whenever it does, there will be certain cricket rules that will be changed in order to ensure that the coronavirus doesn't spread any further.

Shoaib Akhtar says Pakistan Cricket Board laughed off his suggestion

One of the rules that is most likely to change is using the saliva on the ball to shine the ball. The ICC is likely to put an end on this action once cricket resumes after the coronavirus pandemic. However, the former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar has now come up with a sensational revelation. Shoaib Akhtar said that he had suggested stopping the use of saliva to shine the ball almost 10-11 years ago to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) but his suggestion was rejected and rather scoffed at by the board's officials.

While speaking in his YouTube channel, Shoaib Akhtar said that he had suggested the move because if a certain player has some disease, then it might spread to the other players to due to the use of saliva for shining the ball. But his suggestion was ignored by the Pakistan Cricket Board. Shoaib Akhtar added that he won’t name who was present during that discussion.

Shoaib Akhtar's 'saliva' claim: Watch video

I would have let Sachin Tendulkar hit me for sixes every day: Shoaib Akhtar on Sachin's six in 2003 WC

Speaking on an Instagram live session, Shoaib Akhtar was all praise for batting legend Sachin Tendulkar and claims that Sachin Tendulkar’s memorable six off him in the 2003 World Cup is the only moment Indian cricket fans remember. Shoaib Akhtar adds that he got the better of the Master-Blaster '12-13 times' but all fans can remember is the six over point (although that number is actually 8). The Pakistani pacer was instantly famous for polarizing reasons amongst the Indian fans and reflecting on the six, Shoaib Akhtar adds that if he had known that one six would make 1.3 billion Indians so happy, he would have let Sachin Tendulkar hit him for a six every day.

