Shoaib Akhtar Comments On IPL Suspension, Oddly Claims Decision Won't Cost BCCI Much

Former Pakistan speedster has backed the Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI's decision to postpone the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League. On Tuesday, the BCCI suspended the IPL 2021 with immediate effect after several players featuring in the tournament tested positive for COVID-19. The 'IPL suspended' announcement was made after Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman Wriddhiman Saha and Delhi Capitals spinner Amit Mishra tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

UPDATE: The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting has unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season with immediate effect.



IPL latest news: Shoaib Akhtar seconds BCCI's decision to suspend IPL 2021

Speaking about the decision to suspend IPL on his YouTube channel, Shoaib Akhtar stated that when he said a couple of weeks ago that the IPL 2021 should be stopped, there were emotions behind it as there is a national catastrophe that is taking place in India and people are dying. The Pakistan veteran added that he made the appeal because there were 4-5 lakh cases being reported every day and more than 10,000-12,000 people are dying each day. During such times, the spectacle and the show that the IPL is, could not take place.

Akhtar further said that he doesn't have a problem with people making money because they have been making money since 2008. According to him, if people don’t make money for a year, they won't be in any trouble. Akhtar reckoned that the nation is going through disastrous times, which is why conducting IPL wasn't a viable option so as a neighbour, he was requesting that the IPL should be stopped.

The former cricketer cited the example of PSL's bio-secure bubble, saying how it flopped completely. He added that India did the same, a move that backfired. According to Akhtar, in the UAE and England, IPL 2021 could have been possible because of the laws and security present over there but over here, people working in hotels are coming from outside the bubble, which is why it isn't safe. The 45-year old opined that international cricket can take place in a bubble, but not franchise cricket because players from around the world come together.

However, Shoaib's assessment of BCCI's estimated losses could be slightly off the mark since the board is expected to lose INR 2000 crore if the IPL is not resumed this year. On the other hand, the IPL also provides employment opportunities in several industries, making them stare at huge losses as well, unless the tournament returns in a country like UAE.

IPL suspended: BCCI planning to conduct remainder of IPL 2021 in September

A BCCI official quoted by ANI has revealed that the board is keen to tap the September window, much like last year, to conclude the IPL 2021 before the T20 World Cup. The BCCI official hinted that if the COVID-19 situation in India will be under control in September, then the 14th edition of IPL can be completed. "Why not? If the foreign players in IPL 2021 are available and the COVID-19 situation is in control, we can definitely look at that window before the T20 WC. In fact, it can act as a good preparation ground for the showpiece event." It is worth mentioning that the T20 World Cup 2021 is set to be played in India in October and November.

However, if the COVID situation in India is not under control by September, the Sourav Ganguly led board is mulling to conduct the remainder of IPL 2021 in the UAE as they did last year, as per IPL latest news. The move would be ideal considering the fact the UAE is also the standby venue for T20 World Cup 2021. Moreover, the advantage of completing the IPL 2021 in the UAE from late September onwards would be that the players would be in position and match-ready for the T20 World Cup.

Conducting the IPL 2021 and T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE will also reduce air travel. Recently, the BCCI unveiled nine host cities for the T20 World Cup, however, playing in the UAE will eliminate the risk of traveling much which will also curtail the risk of COVID-19 being contracted from outside team environments.

