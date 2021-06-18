Shoaib Akhtar Cries Foul, Says '5-match Test Series Only For India, Australia And England'

As Team India is in the United Kingdom for the World Test Championship (WTC) Final and five-matches Test series against England, Pakistan's former speedster Shoaib Akhtar has said that the long-series are made only for few countries including India. Responding to a fan's query over New Zealand and Pakistan not playing the 5-matches Test series, Shoaib Akhtar in return raised the question 'when did Pakistan play the 5-match Test series last'? Shoaib Akhtar went on to say that the 5 matches Test series are just for teams like India, Australia, and England.

When was the last time Pakistan played a 5-test series? Can't remember. I think 1992 summer.

They're just for England, Australia & India. https://t.co/jKJRCe39fZ — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) June 18, 2021

Team India's schedule in England

Team India is on a long tour to the United Kingdom and their campaign will start when Virat Kohli & Co. will go against New Zealand from June 18-22 where both teams will battle for the first World Test Championship title at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. Notably, Day 1 of the WTC Final has been washed out due to heavy rain. After concluding India vs New Zealand WTC Final, the India squad for WTC Final will face England in the India vs England Test Series that will consist of 5 Test matches starting from August 4 at Trent Bridge. The final Test of India vs England will be played from September 10 at the Old Trafford, Manchester.

Shoaib Akhtar Advises Amir To Raise Performance

As the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is in talks with the pacer Mohammad Amir to reconsider his retirement to play the upcoming T20 World Cup, Shoaib Akhtar had earlier, slammed fast-bowler for accusing the team management of not giving him ample chances. Akhtar said Amir has not been able to perform consistently since the 2017 Champions Trophy, where he bowled some important spells, including in the final against India. The 45-year-old further added that Amir should improve his performance to secure a place in the team instead of complaining about the management. Akhtar cited the example of Mohammad Hafeez, saying the management was against the batsman too, but he continued amassing runs to prove he deserves a place in the team. Akhtar suggested Amir do the same and raise his performance in order to get back into the squad.

