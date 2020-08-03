Shoaib Akhtar Discloses Rejecting £175k Deal In England To Fight 1999 Kargil War Vs India

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar is the second name of controversy. The 44-year-old has made a habit of giving controversial statements to stay in the limelight. Shoaib Akhtar was at it once again as he claimed that he turned down a whopping 175,000-pound county contract with Nottinghamshire to fight for Pakistan during the Kargil war.

Shoaib Akhtar claims he was ready to leave everything and die for Pakistan

The Kargil was fought between May and July 1999 between India and Pakistan armies which resulted in thousands of soldiers losing their lives. And now, more than two decades after the 1999 Kargil war, Shoaib Akhtar has claimed that he was ready to leave everything and die for Pakistan. While speaking to a Pakistan-based news channel, ARY News, Shoaib Akhtar said that people hardly know about this story but he had a 175,000-pound contract with Nottingham. He added that even in 2002, he had another big contract. However, he left both the contracts when the 1999 Kargil war happened.

Shoaib Akhtar further said that he stood on the outskirts of Lahore and was approached by a general, who asked him what he was doing there. Akhtar responded by saying that the war was about to start and probably they would all die together. Shoaib Akhtar reckoned that he left county cricket twice for that season, which is why the counties in question were shocked. However, he said that he wasn’t concerned about that and he called up his friends in Kashmir and told them he is ready to fight.

Shoaib Akhtar claimed that the planes from India came and downed some of their trees, which was a big loss for them. In his version, India dropped 6-7 trees which really hurt him. Shoaib Akhtar revealed that he was feeling dizzy when he woke up that day but his wife told him to calm down. However, he said that he felt dizzy until the next day when he saw the news. Shoaib Akhtar opined that he knows the inside story of what happened on the next day. He also said that he is from Rawalpindi and he knows the GHQ.

Shoaib Akhtar recalls his rivalry with Sachin Tendulkar

Recalling his rivalry with Sachin Tendulkar, Shoaib Akhtar in a recent interview revealed his first thoughts before his encounter with Tendulkar. The Rawalpindi Express recalled that he had heard that Tendulkar is regarded as the 'God of Cricket' and then he thought that he would not spare the Indian. Speaking to a Pakistan news channel, Akhtar said, "I had heard that he is God and I thought if he is God, I won't spare him. I did not know him, he did not know me. He had his own attitude and I had my own. I wanted to get his wicket on my first bowl and I did get it."

What is Shoaib Akhtar net worth?

Shoaib Akhtar is one of the richest cricket players in the world and has a net worth that stands at an estimated $23 million or ₹163 crore, as reported by The Net Worth Portal. Hіѕ іnсrеаѕеd nеt еаrnіngs саn bе ассоuntеd tо vаrіоuѕ fасtоrѕ lіkе hіѕ аѕѕосіаtіоn wіth multіtudе brаndѕ, commentary stints and YouTube channel, where he has more than 1.91 million subscribers. Shoaib Akhtar оwnѕ ѕtуlіѕh bіkеs such as Duсаtі Rеd Неаvу Віkе and Hоndа СВR Fіrеblаdе. Араrt frоm thіѕ, Akhtar net worth also includes his luхurіоuѕ саrѕ lіkе Whіtе Раrаdо, Ноndа Сіvіс, Тоуоtа Lаnd Сruіѕеr Рrаdо, Меrсеdеѕ Веnz аnd Ѕіlvеr Тurf. Не оwnѕ а ѕрlеndіd mаnѕіоn іn Іѕlаmаbаd whісh hаѕ аll top fасіlіtіеѕ.

Disclaimer: The above Shoaib Akhtar net worth salary information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the Shoaib Akhtar net worth salary figures.

