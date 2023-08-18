India is all set to host its first-ever ICC Cricket World Cup entirely in the country. The event will kick off with a rematch of the previous edition's final between England and New Zealand on October 5. This highly anticipated clash will take place at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. India will play its first match of the tournament against Australia in Chennai on October 8.

The ODI World Cup 2023 is slated to be held from Oct 5 to Nov 19

The India vs Pakistan clash is scheduled for Oct 14

The match will be held at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Akhtar credits India for generating revenue for ICC and helping Pakistan

Shoaib Akhtar, celebrated for his status as one of cricket's speediest bowlers, has highlighted that a portion of the revenue generated by India for the International Cricket Council (ICC) actually finds its way to Pakistan. This contribution aids in covering fees for emerging domestic cricketers within the country. The 48-year-old ex-player has pointed out that India's influence indirectly supports domestic cricket in Pakistan and other nations reliant on ICC funding.

"Let’s face the truth. India generates the maximum money for world cricket and ICC actually uses the money, which comes from India. It is that money, which is then given to us in Pakistan, which helps fund our domestic cricket. So in a way, it is Indian money that is helping our cricket. So there is no reason why we shouldn’t travel to India, and play in front of packed Indian crowds," Akhtar told RevSportz.

Akhtar believes upcoming World Cup could be an end of 50-over cricket

Shoaib also voiced his concerns that the upcoming ODI World Cup might mark the end of the format, foreseeing a lack of prospects for 50-over cricket. The former Pakistani fast bowler hoped that India would amass significant revenue from this World Cup. He disclosed a surprising detail that a portion of the revenue India generates for the International Cricket Council (ICC) indirectly benefits Pakistan, supporting fees for young domestic cricketers in the country.

"Absolutely. Let me just say one more thing to you before we wrap up. This World Cup could well be the most amazing 50-over tournament we have seen. I don’t know what is in store for the 50-over format after this, so this is a massive occasion for the sport itself," Akhtar said.

"So my prayers are for a very successful event. May India make a lot of money, may the broadcaster make a lot of money, but if you want your team to do well and win, don’t put that much pressure on them, for they will then not be able to play to potential!" he added.

