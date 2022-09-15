Shoaib Akhtar Faces Wrath Of Cricket Fans After Irrelevant Retirement Call For Virat Kohli

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar often grabs the headline for making controversial statements even years after his retirement from international cricket. The 47-year recently made a comment about Virat Kohli, which has since angered fans all over the world. Akhtar urged Kohli to take retirement from the shortest format after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year. The former Pakistan speedster said if he was in place of Kohli, he would have looked at the larger picture and taken a call.

Akhtar faces netizens' wrath

Akhtar stated that Kohli might just take retirement from T20Is after the T20 World Cup in order to extend his longevity in other formats of the game. Akhtar's comment has not gone down well with Indian fans, who took to the micro-blogging platform Twitter to slam the Pakistani legend.

"Kohli might just take retirement after the T20 World Cup. He may do that to extend his longevity in the other formats. If I was him, I would have looked at the larger picture and taken a call," Akhtar was quoted as saying.

Netizens criticised Akhtar for suggesting the time has come for Kohli to think about retirement and that too just days after the former World No. 1 showed his class in the recently-concluded Asia Cup.

How nice of every Ex- Pakistani cricketer viz @SAfridiOfficial @shoaib100mph to tell @imVkohli to retire 🙂

Just wow 😳

I think everyone can see the storm of comeback which perhaps they r also perceiving

That's the power of 👑 KING!! — agnish_18 (@AgnishSaha915) September 15, 2022

@shoaib100mph Sir please mind your own business. Virat Kohli is not in your universe of cricketers so don't give irrelevant gyan for views and likes.



Thank You pic.twitter.com/c9R6ssXjxa — Kunal (@KunalSinghnr) September 15, 2022

Kohli returns to form

Kohli, who had not been in good touch for the past couple of years, displayed an incredible batting form in the Asia Cup, where he finished as the second-highest run-scorer. Kohli scored his maiden T20I hundred in the tournament to end his nearly three-year-long century drought. The 33-year-old smashed an unbeaten 122 off just 61 deliveries against Afghanistan to help India win by a huge margin of 101 runs.

Kohli scored 276 runs from five matches at an average of 92.00 and with a strike rate of 147.59, including two half-centuries and one century. Kohli's incredible performance in the continental cup saw him jump 14 spots in the ICC T20I batting rankings. Kohli will next be seen in action during the home series against Australia and South Africa, starting September 20. Kohli has also been named in India's squad for the T20 World Cup.

Image: ShoaibAkhtar/Instagram/ANI

