Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar has issued a statement on social media after the ex-Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was injured in an assassination attempt on Thursday. The incident took place near Zafar Ali Khan chowk in Wazirabad, where Imran Khan was holding a march to protest against the current government. Akhtar took to his official Twitter handle to condemn the attack on Imran Khan.

Assassination attempt on former Pakistan PM Imran Khan

"Heard about the attack on @ImranKhanPTI. Alhamdolillah he is fine and in good spirits. This clip of him is from after the attack. I strongly condemn the attack," Akhtar wrote in the caption of his post on Twitter, where he also shared a clip of Imran Khan after the unfortunate incident.

Heard about the attack on @ImranKhanPTI . Alhamdolillah he is fine and in good spirits. This clip of him is from after the attack.



I strongly condemn the attack. pic.twitter.com/VeFxFIYf8p — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 3, 2022

ALSO READ | LIVE Updates: Assassination attempt on ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan; admitted to hospital

"I am watching TV right now and some very disturbing news has come up. Imran Khan has been shot in the leg. By the looks of it, he seems alright. May Allah keep him safe. These things should stip in this country. My heart can no longer take bad news. Arshad Sharif was killed a few days ago and now this has happened. May Allah keep our country safe. Hopefully, Pakistan comes on some kind of conclusion and emerges out of this crisis," Akhtar said in his video.

Wasim Akram's reaction to assassination attempt on Imran Khan

Deeply disturbed about the events unfolding in Wazirabad . Our prayers with Imran BHAI and everyone there. We as a country must come together and not allow anyone to distort our national unity. — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) November 3, 2022

Strongly condemn the attack on Imran Khan: Hafeez

Strongly condemn the attack on @ImranKhanPTI. May he stay safe & get well soon. Aameen 🤲🏼 — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) November 3, 2022

ALSO READ | Alleged shooter at Imran Khan's rally caught by ex-Prime Minister's supporters

Imran Khan receiving treatment at the hospital

After being injured in a firing during his Haqeeqi Azaadi March in Wazirabad, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan thanked the almighty for blessing him with new life. Notably, a 4-member medical board has been constituted to treat the PTI chief's injuries. As per recent reports, one person has died and eight have been severely injured in the assassination attempt on Khan.

Image: Instagram/ShoaibAkhtar/Republic