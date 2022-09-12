Shoaib Akhtar Lambasts Mohammad Rizwan After Asia Cup 2022; 'Not Going To Work Anymore'

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has slammed Mohammad Rizwan following the Men in Green's crushing defeat in the final of the 2022 Asia Cup on Sunday. Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 23 runs to win their sixth Asia Cup title at Dubai International Stadium last night. After the game, Akhtar took to his official Twitter handle to lambast Rizwan for playing a slow inning in their chase of 170 runs. Rizwan scored 55 off 49 balls before being dismissed in the 17th over by Wanindu Hasaranga.

Akhtar urged Rizwan to improve his strike rate in the shortest format of the game, saying "50 off 50 is not going to work anymore as it doesn't benefit Pakistan." Akhtar suggested that the team combination is not working and that the Pakistan team has a lot of things to look into and improve. He said Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, and Khushdil Shah all need to be looked into. Akhtar also lauded the Sri Lankan team for playing some incredible cricket throughout the course of the tournament, saying they deserved to win the title.

"This combination is not working. Pakistan has to look into a lot of things. Fakhar, Iftikhar, Khushdil all need to be looked into. And Rizwan, 50 off 50 is not going to work anymore. Doesn't benefit Pakistan. Hats off to Sri Lanka. What a team," Akhtar wrote on Twitter.

Hats off to Sri Lanka. What a team



Full video: https://t.co/rYk3d01K65 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) September 11, 2022

Asia Cup Final: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka

As far as the match is concerned, Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and elected to bowl first. Sri Lanka sustained a few early blows, losing three wickets in the powerplay. Dhananjaya de Silva and Bhanuka Rajapaksa steadied Sri Lanka's innings with scores of 28 and an unbeaten 71 runs, respectively. Hasaranga scored 36 off 21 balls to contribute to Sri Lanka's total. The island nation eventually finished the innings with a score of 170/6 in 20 overs.

The second innings saw Pakistan lose two wickets in the powerplay. Mohammad Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed then forged a crucial partnership before the latter was dismissed for 32 off 31 balls. The only double-digit score that came after Iftikhar's innings was from Haris Rauf, who scored 13 off 9 balls. Pramod Madushan Liyanagamage picked four wickets, while Hasaranga scalped three wickets to his name. Rajapaksa was named the player of the match for his outstanding knock.

