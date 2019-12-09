Shoaib Akhtar Brags About Another Prophecy Of His Coming True, This Time Ft. Fawad Alam

Talented top-order batsman Fawad Alam is finally making a comeback into the Pakistani Test lineup. Ex-Pakistan player and international bowling legend, Shoaib Akhtar, had predicted the same in a recent video that he uploaded to his YouTube channel. Akhtar also took to his Twitter account to support Alam's return to the national side. He last played a Test for Pakistan in 2009.

ALSO READ | Abdul Razzaq does a Shoaib Akhtar, attacks his own Pakistan side for being No.1 in T20s

Fawad Alam finally gets his opportunity after 10 years

Finally, years of hard work of @iamfawadalam25 has paid off.

As i predicted in my video that he is going to be selected for Sri Lanka home series. It had finally come to a point after Australia debacle that he couldn't be ignored anymore. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) December 7, 2019

Fawad Alam made his Pakistan Test debut in 2009 and also played his last Test in the same year. Over the course of the last decade, Alam worked on his technique and kept consistently performing in the domestic circuit, but to no avail. The man who has scored more than 12,000 runs and 36 centuries in his domestic career, will finally wear the Pakistani whites again.

ALSO READ | Shoaib Akhtar slams Pakistani players and PCB after a humiliating performance Down Under

Shoaib Akhtar took to Twitter to congratulate Alam's decade-long hard-work and wished him well. Pakistan cricket fans were equally overjoyed too. Alam has currently scored 250 runs in the three Tests he has played with one hundred and three fifties. He will replace out-of-form Iftikhar Ahmed in the Pakistani red-ball line-up.

Sir you haven't predicted, you were sure about his return! — M Hamza Khan (@MHamzaKhan4) December 7, 2019

ALSO READ | Shoaib Akhtar slams 'clueless' Pakistan bowlers; alleges pointless strategy

This is the opportunity and chance with em go grab. He need to show his class and utilize his experience I think he is skillful and can deliver in international circuit as well. Social media really help him in his selection as both Afridi and you raised voice for him #PAKvSL — Abdussalam khan (@asalamkhan911) December 7, 2019

ALSO READ | Aus vs Pak: Shoaib Akhtar slams PCB and Pakistan cricket team for 'Average' performances