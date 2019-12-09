The Debate
Shoaib Akhtar Brags About Another Prophecy Of His Coming True, This Time Ft. Fawad Alam

Cricket News

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar announced on Twitter how he had predicted the return of Fawad Alam to the Pakistani Test team. Have a look at what he said

Written By Mrigank Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
Shoaib Akhtar

Talented top-order batsman Fawad Alam is finally making a comeback into the Pakistani Test lineup. Ex-Pakistan player and international bowling legend, Shoaib Akhtar, had predicted the same in a recent video that he uploaded to his YouTube channel. Akhtar also took to his Twitter account to support Alam's return to the national side. He last played a Test for Pakistan in 2009.

ALSO READ | Abdul Razzaq does a Shoaib Akhtar, attacks his own Pakistan side for being No.1 in T20s

Fawad Alam finally gets his opportunity after 10 years

Fawad Alam made his Pakistan Test debut in 2009 and also played his last Test in the same year. Over the course of the last decade, Alam worked on his technique and kept consistently performing in the domestic circuit, but to no avail. The man who has scored more than 12,000 runs and 36 centuries in his domestic career, will finally wear the Pakistani whites again.

ALSO READ | Shoaib Akhtar slams Pakistani players and PCB after a humiliating performance Down Under

Shoaib Akhtar took to Twitter to congratulate Alam's decade-long hard-work and wished him well. Pakistan cricket fans were equally overjoyed too. Alam has currently scored 250 runs in the three Tests he has played with one hundred and three fifties. He will replace out-of-form Iftikhar Ahmed in the Pakistani red-ball line-up.

ALSO READ | Shoaib Akhtar slams 'clueless' Pakistan bowlers; alleges pointless strategy

ALSO READ | Aus vs Pak: Shoaib Akhtar slams PCB and Pakistan cricket team for 'Average' performances

