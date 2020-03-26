Shoaib Akhtar Mocks 'internet Doctors' For Spreading Fake Coronavirus Rumours

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar recently shared a video on his YouTube account where can be seen slamming internet doctors for spreading fake coronavirus news. He also believes that people have ruined their body by eating junk food, which according to him is also a way to spread coronavirus. He said by eating junk food people have made themselves vulnerable to various harmful viruses.

“We need to blame ourselves as we have ruined our immune system by eating a lot of junk food in the last 20 odd years,” said Shoaib Akhtar.

In the 13-minute long video, Shoaib Akhtar can be seen urging people to train at home to keep themselves fit. Talking about the so-called 'internet doctors', Shoaib Akhtar said that few people go online and spread rumours about coronavirus without any sufficient knowledge. He urged these internet doctors to not go after likes and asked them to do something to help their community. Shoaib Akhtar said with more social media followers, comes more responsibility and it’s in the creator’s hand how he influences others.

Shoaib Akhtar slams China for spreading coronavirus

In another video, Shoaib Akhtar said that he is really upset because the PSL has been postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak. He then directed his anger at China and called out ‘the Chinese people’ for putting the ‘world at risk’. Shoaib Akhtar then slammed the neighbours for their eating choices and said that it was the reason why coronavirus was born. Shoaib Akhtar said that the Chinese eat dogs and bats, which is really bad and unhygienic.

"I don’t understand why you have to eat things like bats, drink their blood and urine and spread some virus across the globe I’m talking about the Chinese people,” said Shoaib Akhtar.

