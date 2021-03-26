Shoaib Akhtar Offers Advice To Prasidh Krishna After Debutante's Sensational Performance

Prasidh Krishna who debuted against England in the three-match ODI series has impressed many cricket experts around the world. India in the first ODI defeated England by 66 runs and took a lead in the series by 1-0. Although opener Shikhar Dhawan was chosen as player of the match, the match was immortalised by the two debutants of India- Krunal Pandya and Prasidh Krishna.

Debutant Prasidh Krishna finished with 4/54 bowling figures in 1st ODI against England. This was the first time when an Indian pacer had taken more than three wickets on ODI debut. Krishna went past Noel David's record for best figures by an Indian bowler on debut. David had taken 3 for 21 on his ODI debut 24 years ago in West Indies.

However, Prasidh Krishna's start against England was not up to the mark as English openers Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow attacked the debutant during his first spell. Even skipper Virat Kohli had to remove Krishna from the attack after Bairstow and Roy attacked his bowling. However, in his second spell, Krishna showcased his character and brought back India into the game after taking wickets of Jason Roy and Ben Stokes in the same over.

He’s not Krishna, he’s 'Karishma'

This impressed former Pakistan's pacer Shoaib Akhtar. Shoaib Akhtar in his YouTube channel called Prasidh Krishna as 'Karishma' (miracle). "He’s not Krishna, he’s ‘Karishma’ (miracle). The way he came back after getting beaten by the England openers and took four wickets is miraculous,” said Akhtar. READ | Was confident that next player from Karnataka would be Prasidh: Rahul

Akhtar also praised the Indian fast bowler for showcasing his attitude and character. He said, "I am very happy to see that Prasidh Krishna has made a very impactful comeback in the first ODI against England. As a fast bowler, you need to show your attitude, your guts, your talent, and your skill to bounce back once you are down after leaking too many runs. But the way he scalped 4 wickets, very well done, and keep it up."

'The Rawalpindi Express' also gave the young pacer a piece of advice from his side. He said, "Whenever you get hit, just remember one thing, don’t drop your pace. Just keep an eye on the wickets and hit the wickets with your pace. You have to do only this if you don’t get what to do. Keep your pace up, never let it go down. End the game by keeping the pace on the higher side."

Earlier, former Pakistan's captain Inzamam-ul-Haq also praised Krunal Pandya and Prasidh Krishna. Inzamam hailed the Indian cricket management for setting up a structure that is nurturing so many quality youngsters.

(Image Credits: @shoaib100mph/Twitter/BCCI)