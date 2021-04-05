Shoaib Akhtar questions de Kock's intention after Fakhar Zaman's controversial run-out

Pakistan cricketer Fakhar Zaman on Sunday almost pulled off an amazing victory for his country in the second ODI against South Africa, scoring 193 runs off just 155 balls. However, Zaman’s incredible run-scoring spree was halted by South Africa’s Quinton de Kock, who bamboozled the left-handed batsman in the last over of the nail-biting thriller. Zaman was knocked out of his bails while trying to steal a single in the 50th over off Lungi Ngidi when Pakistan still needed 30 runs to win. But, the run-out of Zaman by Quinton de Kock has raised many eyebrows and has reignited the debate around the spirit of the game.

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has slammed Quinton de Kock for deliberately deceiving Fakhar Zaman in the final over of the game, adding “I wouldn’t call it cheating, but it was not in the good spirit of the game”. Akhtar mentioned Law 41 of the Laws of Cricket 2017 Code to further his argument, which clearly states that it is unfair for any fielder to obstruct or distract a batsman during a cricket match.

What happened in the last over?

Quinton de Kock tricked Fakhar Zaman into believing that the ball being thrown by the fielder from the long-on position was going to the non-striker’s end, leading him to turn behind and watch his partner. As Zaman turned behind and slowed down in the process of completing a full run, de Kock quickly collected the ball and knocked his bails out, thus denying him his second double century and a victory to Pakistan.

What is the controversy?

Experts believe that de Kock’s action was not just against the spirit of the game but also against the rule as defined under Law 41 of the Laws of Cricket 2017 Code. The rule states that it is unfair for any fielder to deliberately attempt to distract or obstruct a player from the opposition team during the course of the match. The law allows umpires to impose a 5-run penalty on the guilty side and inform captains about it before asking the bowler to re-bowl the ball. However, the on-field umpires in the second ODI between Pakistan and South Africa never imposed the penalty on de Kock’s team.

As far as the game is concerned, South Africa beat Pakistan by 17 runs to level the three-match series. Fakhar Zaman was awarded the man of the match for his swashbuckling 193 runs as he broke the record of former Australian batsman Shane Watson for posting the highest-ever individual score while chasing. South Africa and Pakistan will play the series decider on April 7.

