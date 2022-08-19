Shoaib Akhtar Recalls Being Told To 'target Ganguly On Ribs' In Team Meet During 1999 ODI

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar recently recalled an incident where he was asked by his teammates to target Sourav Ganguly on the ribs during an ODI match in 1999. Akhtar, while speaking to Virender Sehwag on Star Sports, said his job in the team was to target batters on the head and the ribs. Akhtar claimed he was particularly asked to target Ganguly on the ribs during their ODI match against India in Mohali in 1999.

Ganguly was indeed hit on the ribs by Akhtar and had to be taken out of the field during the 1999 match. Akhtar said it was one of their strategies to target the head and the ribs of opposition batters. Akhtar admitted that the Pakistan squad used to discuss in team meetings how and where to target opposition batters. Former West Indies great Brian Lara was another victim of Akhtar's fierce bowling on the international stage.

"I was always trying to target the head and the ribs of a batsman. We had decided to target Ganguly on his ribs. In fact, we used to have meetings where it was discussed how and where I should target batters. I asked, 'Do I not dismiss them?’. They said, ‘No. You have a lot of pace. You just try to hit the batters, we will take care of wickets," Akhtar said.

Sehwag jokingly told Akhtar that Ganguly might be listening to the interview and could ask him about the incident if they meet. Akhtar responded by saying, "I had told Sourav [Ganguly] that our plan was to hit you on the ribs and not get you out." Akhtar and Ganguly shared the same dressing room during the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League. They both played for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2008.

India vs Pakistan

India and Pakistan will next be seen playing against one another in the 2022 Asia Cup, which will be held in the UAE from August 27 to September 11. The match between India and Pakistan is scheduled to take place on August 28. Both sides have announced their squads for the multi-nation tournament. While Babar Azam will continue to lead Team Pakistan, Rohit Sharma will captain the Indian side in the competition. The last time India and Pakistan locked horns was during the 2021 T20 World Cup, which the Men in Green won by 10 wickets.

Image: PCB/AP/Twitter/@shoaib100mph