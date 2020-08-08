Shoaib Akhtar Reveals He Had Deliberately Bowled A Beamer To MS Dhoni In A 2006 Test Match

Shoaib Akhtar revealed he had purposely bowled a beamer to Mahendra Singh Dhoni during the second Test match at Faisalabad in January 2006. Both sides were eager to win that contest after the previous Test at Lahore had ended in a stalemate as the bowlers had a forgettable outing on that perfect flat track where it was a run-fest.

The hosts seemed to be in the driver's seat in the second Test but MS Dhoni's stellar century and Irfan Pathan's crucial knock of a 90 kept India in the contest. However, things got complicated for both batsmen once Akhtar started getting the reverse swing.

'Purposely bowled a beamer': Shoaib Akhtar

While interacting with former Indian Test opener Aakash Chopra on his official YouTube channel, Shoaib went on to say that he had purposely bowled a beamer to Dhoni and then apologised to him. Recalling that incident, the pace icon also said that he had bowled an 8-9 over spell and the wicket-keeper batsman had also scored a century in that contest.

The 'Rawalpindi Express' then mentioned it was the first time in his life that he had bowled a beamer purposely and regrets having done so. Lauding MSD's knock, the former speedster added that he was playing so well and the wickets were so slow and no matter how fast he bowled Mahi kept on hitting him which got him frustrated.

MS Dhoni's grit and determination eventually paid off as he and Irfan were successfully able to get through Shoaib Akhtar's fiery spell and the contest ended in a draw.

However, Pakistan won the next Test match comprehensively at Karachi to win the three-match series 1-0. They recovered very well after Irfan Pathan had registered a hat-trick in the very first over by accounting for Salman Butt, Younis Khan and Mohammad Yousuf on a wicket where the ball was swinging both ways and had a lot to offer for the seamers upfront.

Dhoni, on the other hand, had a dream run in the ODI series that followed as he amassed 300+ runs in the five-match series and remained unbeaten on three occasions as the Men In Blue registered an emphatic 4-1 series win.

