Shoaib Akhtar Reveals Name Of Ex-India Coach Who Was Stunned With His Bowling In 1994

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar was one of the quickest bowlers of his time. Shoaib Akhtar was a nightmare for any batsman in the world at that time. Shoaib Akhtar was simply unplayable when he got going. With his lethal pace and swing, he wreaked havoc during his peak.

Shoaib Akhtar reveals how he impressed Gary Kirsten as a net bowler

Recently, Shoaib Akhtar recalled an incident from 1994 where he left a long-lasting impression on former South Africa opener Gary Kirsten. Shoaib Akhtar revealed how he impressed everyone with his bowling during a net session on South Africa’s tour of Pakistan for an ODI tri-series where he was invited to bowl to the Proteas batsmen.

While speaking on Test Match Special Podcast, Shoaib Akhtar said that Gary Kirsten and Jonty Rhodes came up to him and asked him if he wanted to be a good net fast bowler against them. Shoaib Akhtar accepted their invite and told them confidently that they would remember him later since he would play against them in international cricket.

Shoaib Akhtar stated that he then bowled a couple of balls at Gary Kirsten and after facing him, the 2011 World Cup-winning coach said that he should have been in the Pakistan team rather than in the nets. Shoaib Akhtar then asked Gary Kirsten if he is capable enough to be a great fast bowler. In response, Gary Kisten reckoned that he is going to vouch for him in the Pakistan dressing room that he should play. Shoaib Akhtar further claimed that he was at his best at that time and not debuting for Pakistan soon led to him losing his peak.

Shoaib Akhtar made his Test debut against West Indies in 1997 and ODI debut in 1998 against Zimbabwe. The 'Rawalpindi Express' terrified batsmen from all across the world with his raw pace and sharp bouncers. Shoaib Akhtar is also known to have bowled the fastest ball in world cricket. The Shoaib Akhtar fastest ball was clocked at 161.3 km/h (100.2mph). The Shoaib Akhtar wickets in limited-over formats include 247 ODI and 19 T20I scalps. Shoaib Akhtar also took 178 Test wickets.

Shoaib Akhtar reveals how he had deliberately bowled a beamer to MS Dhoni in 2006

Shoaib Akhtar revealed he had purposely bowled a beamer to MS Dhoni during the second Test match at Faisalabad in January 2006. While interacting with former Indian Test opener Aakash Chopra on his official YouTube channel, Shoaib went on to say that he had purposely bowled a beamer to MS Dhoni and then apologised to him. Recalling that incident, the pace icon also said that he had bowled an 8-9 over spell and the wicket-keeper batsman had also scored a century in that contest.

The 'Rawalpindi Express' then mentioned it was the first time in his life that he had bowled a beamer purposely and regrets having done so. Lauding MSD's knock, the former speedster added that he was playing so well and the wickets were so slow and no matter how fast he bowled Mahi kept on hitting him which got him frustrated. MS Dhoni's grit and determination eventually paid off as he and Irfan were successfully able to get through Shoaib Akhtar's fiery spell and the contest ended in a draw.

IMAGE COURTESY: SHOAIB AKHTAR TWITTER