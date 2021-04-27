Shoaib Akhtar, Sachin Tendulkar At The Centre Of Indian Fans Trolling ICC; Here Is Why

Despite his somewhat controversial career, Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar will be remembered for setting up one of the greatest milestones in cricketing history - becoming the first bowler to cross to the 100mph mark. While the ICC's official version maintains that Akhtar achieved this feat just once - when he bowled a 161.3 km/h (100.23 mph) ball during a World Cup match against England on February 22, 2003 - there is some dispute about the first time this happened. The first claim that Akhtar had bowled above the 100mph mark came after a Pakistan vs New Zealand match on April 27, 2002.

Shoaib Akhtar fastest ball controversy heats up after ICC post

The Shoaib Akhtar fastest ball debate has taken a new turn, as the ICC posted a tribute video to the Rawalpindi Express on the very day when, nine years ago, they denied him the title of having delivered the fastest ball in cricketing history. After overturning the Pakistan Cricket Board's claim that "according to the speed gun operated in the ground by a sponsor, Shoaib Akhtar bowled a delivery at a speed of 161kph during the third ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore", the ICC was forced to give Akhtar the record less than a year later, in 2003.

Whether it is a coincidence or not, the ICC's decision to post a collection of some of Akhtar's best bowling moments on Tuesday has earned them the ire of fans from around the world. While there are multiple clips in the video, Indian fans, in particular, have taken exception to the fact that the video begins with Akhtar's famous dismissal of Sachin Tendulkar at the 2003 World Cup. At 98 from 75 balls, Tendulkar had anchored the Indian innings after the early dismissals of Virender Sehwag and Sourav Ganguly, helping the country win the match. Here's how fans reacted to the ICC video:

Sachin Tendulkar centuries records

At the end of an expansive career, that saw him play a total of 200 Tests for the Indian cricket team, the Sachin Tendulkar centuries count ended at a record 51. The next person on this list, with 45 centuries, is Jacques Kallis, while the closest active player is Australia's Steven Smith, who has 27 Test centuries to his name. Among the more breakable Sachin Tendulkar records is the Master blaster's long-held record of having 49 ODI centuries to his name. WIth 43 ODI 100s to his name, Indian skipper Virat Kohli is likely to break this record and go to the top soon.

