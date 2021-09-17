Shoaib Akhtar Says New Zealand 'killed Pakistan Cricket'; Netizens Say 'no, Terrorism Did'

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar is furious at the New Zealand Cricket Team after the visitors abandoned their ongoing tour to Pakistan before the start of the first ODI slated to take place in Rawalpindi. The visitors abandoned the Pakistan vs New Zealand series citing security threats, which the PCB asserted did not exist. Now, the 46-year-old former 'Rawalpindi Express' has lashed out at the visitors for abandoning the Pakistan vs New Zealand series hours before its scheduled start.

Shoaib Akhtar took to his Twitter handle and wrote that 'New Zealand has killed Pakistan Cricket' with angry emoticons.

NZ just killed Pakistan cricket 😡😡 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) September 17, 2021

Furthermore, Shoaib Akhtar on his YouTube channel also talked about the recent developments. Akhtar shared the video on his Twitter handle and used Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's infamous line 'Ghabrana nahi hai' ('No need to worry'). Further, Akhtar laid down more points to lash out at the New Zealand Cricket Board.

Akhtar in his multiple points highlighted that 9 Pakistanis were killed in the Christchurch attack and Babar Azam & Co toured to New Zealand during COVID times. Akhtar also highlighted that despite Pakistan PM Imran Khan's assurance and personally speaking to New Zealand Prime Minister the request to continue the series was refused.

Following points for New Zealand to remember:



° 9 Pakistanis were killed in the Christchurch attack.



° Pakistan stood strong with New Zealand.



° Pakistan toured New Zealand in the worst of Covid circumstances regardless of the crude treatment by NZ authorities on that tour. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) September 17, 2021

° This was just an unverified threat, it could have been discussed.



° Prime Minister Imran Khan personally spoke to his NZ counterpart and assured but it was still refused.



° Pakistan has safely hosted South Africa, Bangladesh, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe & PSL. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) September 17, 2021

In his YouTube video, Akhtar further slammed the New Zealand Cricket Board saying, "Intelligence of threat often comes but they should know that Pakistan is one of the safest heavens on Earth'.

Netizens hammer Shoaib Akhtar's claims; say 'terrorism killed Pak Cricket'

Terrorism and Jihad has killed Pakistan cricket , don't blame NZ for saving their players https://t.co/AUt8e9mDlN — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) September 17, 2021

Shoaib, yeh "ghabrana nahin hai" "ghabrana nahin hai" ke naare bandh karo, ab aap ghabrana start karo...bcz its a reality, might help — Blunt 2.0 (@0_blunt) September 17, 2021

Ghabrana nahi hai😉😉😉



New Zealand choose to go home after winning the toss...... — SP (@SP_mauryan) September 17, 2021

That's why nobody goes to Pakistan to play cricket. — Madhusudhan Nataraj (@ExtremeFisher82) September 17, 2021

Pakistan vs New Zealand series abandoned

The trouble began when the first ODI of the white ball series could not begin on time at the Rawalpindi Stadium on Friday with both teams remaining in their hotel rooms. New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White then issued a statement to say that it was simply not possible to continue with the tour given the advice he was receiving.

"I understand this will be a blow for the PCB, who have been wonderful hosts, but player safety is paramount and we believe this is the only responsible option," he stated in a press release.

New Zealand Cricket Players Association chief executive Heath Mills echoed White's sentiments and said, "The players are in good hands; they're safe and everyone's acting in their best interests." NZC said it will not comment on the details of the security threat nor the updated arrangements for the departing squad.

The Pakistan Cricket Board, on its part, said that New Zealand had unilaterally decided to postpone the series. "Pakistan Cricket Board and Pakistan Government made foolproof security arrangements for all visiting teams. We have assured New Zealand Cricket of the same. The Pakistan Prime Minister spoke personally to the Prime Minister of New Zealand and informed her that we have one of the best intelligence systems in the world and that no security threat of any kind exists for the visiting team," the PCB said in a statement. The PCB also stated that the security officials with the New Zealand team have been satisfied with security arrangements made by the hosts throughout their stay here.

"PCB is willing to continue the scheduled matches. However, cricket lovers in Pakistan and around the world will be disappointed by this last minute withdrawal. is in danger of being cancelled after the first match of the ODI series could not begin on time on Friday at the Pindi stadium," the statement further mentioned. The series was to comprise three ODIs and five T20 Internationals.

(Image: @TheRealPCB/@shoaib100mph/Twitter)