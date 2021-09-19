Shoaib Akhtar Shares Pak Vs NZ T20 WC Match Date; Gives 'how To Respond' Advice

Pace icon Shoaib Akhtar has come forward and asked Pakistan players not to be disappointed after New Zealand called off their bilateral series with immediate effect on Friday citing security concerns. Meanwhile, Akhtar has explained how the Babar Azam-led side will give a befitting response to the Black Caps in a month's time.

Taking to the microblogging site, the 'Rawalpindi Express' posted a screenshot of Pakistan's ICC Men's T20 World Cup fixture against New Zealand and urged the 2009 T20 World Cup winners to 'remember the date' and motivated Babar Azam & Co to respond to the Kiwis with 'full strength'.

Remember the date guys. This is where you respond to them with full strength. pic.twitter.com/ZSDgsfUu7j — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) September 18, 2021

Pak vs NZ T20 World Cup match

The Pak vs NZ T20 World Cup match will be played on Tuesday, October 26 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium i.e. exactly two days after their tournament opener against arch-rivals India (Oct 24) at Dubai International Stadium.

Pakistan vs New Zealand series abandoned

The trouble began when the first ODI of the white ball series could not begin on time at the Rawalpindi Stadium on Friday with both teams remaining in their hotel rooms. New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White then issued a statement to say that it was simply not possible to continue with the tour given the advice he was receiving.

"I understand this will be a blow for the PCB, who have been wonderful hosts, but player safety is paramount and we believe this is the only responsible option," he stated in a press release.

New Zealand Cricket Players Association chief executive Heath Mills echoed White's sentiments and said, "The players are in good hands; they're safe and everyone's acting in their best interests." NZC said it will not comment on the details of the security threat nor the updated arrangements for the departing squad.

The Pakistan Cricket Board, on its part, said that New Zealand had unilaterally decided to postpone the series. "Pakistan Cricket Board and Pakistan Government made foolproof security arrangements for all visiting teams. We have assured New Zealand Cricket of the same. The Pakistan Prime Minister spoke personally to the Prime Minister of New Zealand and informed her that we have one of the best intelligence systems in the world and that no security threat of any kind exists for the visiting team," the PCB said in a statement. The PCB also stated that the security officials with the New Zealand team have been satisfied with security arrangements made by the hosts throughout their stay in the country.

New Zealand tour of Pakistan 2021/22

New Zealand's away limited-overs series to Pakistan had comprised of three One Day Internationals & five T20Is from September 17 to October 3.

(Image: AP/imshoaibakhtar/Instagram)