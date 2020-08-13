Shoaib Akhtar Trolled On 45th Birthday Over Sachin Tendulkar's Six In 2003 World Cup

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar turned 45 on Thursday, August 13. Fans and members of the cricketing fraternity took to social media to wish the cricketing icon on the occasion. While sending Shoaib Akhtar birthday wishes, several fans remembered the fast bowler’s searing pace and wickets record. However, a certain section of fans online cheekily trolled Shoaib Akhtar for the six he conceded against Sachin Tendulkar during the 2003 World Cup.

On Akhtar's birthday, fans remember Tendulkar's six off Shoaib

ICC took to Twitter to send Shoaib Akhtar birthday wishes, asking fans to share their fondest memory of the iconic Pakistani pacer. While many fans did just that, some were quick to troll the player for the Sachin Tendulkar six he conceded during the 2003 World Cup. Trolling Akhtar, a host of fans tweeted that their favourite memory of Shoaib Akhtar is the time he was hit for six by Sachin Tendulkar.

Another fan shared a clip of the delivery in which the Tendulkar six off Shoaib is captured. One cricket fan wrote that his favourite memory of the bowler is when he was bowling upwards of 150 kmph, but Sachin Tendulkar was hitting the fast bowler all sides of the ground during his knock against Pakistan. Referring to Shoaib Akhtar's popular nickname "The Rawalpindi Express” a fan tweeted that the Express couldn’t stop the Master Blaster.

Akhtar birthday: Pakistan legend recollects the iconic six

Sachin Tendulkar’s six during the 2003 World Cup against Shoaib Akhtar is regarded as one of the most famous shots in the game. Scoring a brilliant 98 while chasing Pakistan’s first innings total, Sachin Tendulkar took an aggressive approach against Shoaib Akhtar from the start. The Little Master managed to dispatch the fast bowler’s first ball into the stands, uppercutting the delivery for a maximum. In one of the most memorable shots in the history of the game, Sachin Tendulkar dispatched the short and wide delivery bowled at 151 kmph by Akhtar over the point boundary for a six.

During an Instagram live session recently, Shoaib Akhtar talked about that iconic shot. The former pacer said that Sachin Tendulkar is a great friend and one of the best batsmen, but he has dismissed him 12-13 times. The former cricketer also cheekily suggested that if the Tendulkar six makes Indians so happy, he would be happy to concede a six every day. Akhtar said that Sachin Tendulkar’s six against him at Centurion is repeatedly shown and that one shot makes 1.3 billion Indians happy.

