Shoaib Akhtar Wins Indian Fans Over After Posting Special Message For Sachin Tendulkar

Shoaib Akhtar snubbed the Indo-Pak rivalry and won the Indian fans over after posting a special message for Sachin Tendulkar on Twitter. Akhtar and Tendulkar had one of the fiercest rivalries back in the day and often made headlines in any Indo-Pak game. The rivalry began during a Test match in Kolkata in 1999 when The Rawalpindi Express got the Master Blaster out for a duck.

Shoaib Akhtar wishes Sachin Tendulkar COVID-19 recovery

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar took to Twitter to wish Sachin Tendulkar a speedy recovery from COVID-19. Tendulkar along with several other Indian legend players had tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from the Road Safety World Series. After testing positive, Tendulkar isolated himself and urged people who came in contact with him to get themselves tested as well. Akhtar's heartwarming tweet is likely to have won the Indian fans over as it comes in tumultuous times when the tensions between India and Pakistan are continuously on the rise.

Sachin Tendulkar vs Shoaib Akhtar rivalry

The Sachin Tendulkar vs Shoaib Akhtar rivalry has often been one that has caught both Indian and Pakistani fans sitting on the edges of their seats. The rivalry began in 1999 when Shoaib Akhtar cleaned up Sachin Tendulkar for a duck during a Test match in Kolkata. The Master Blaster finally got his revenge in 2003 when he square-cut Akhtar for a six in Centurion during the 2003 World Cup.

In the nine test matches that Tendulkar has played against Pakistan in which Akhtar was a part of the team, he has scored 416 runs at an average of 41.60. When it comes to ODIs, Tendulkar has scored 864 runs at an average of 45.47. Meanwhile, Akthar has dismissed Tendulkar thrice in Test cricket and five times in ODIs.

Sachin Tendulkar records

It is difficult to know where to start when one is to speak of Sachin Tendulkar records as that is the legacy that the Master Blaster has left behind in cricket. During his illustrious 24-year-long international career, the Indian batsman retired with 34,357 runs to his name, making him the leading run-scorer in both ODI and Test cricket. He is also the only batsman to score 100 centuries in international cricket. Even though Tendulkar has several other records to his name, these are the records that many experts believe will never be broken, hence giving him the title of 'God of Cricket.'